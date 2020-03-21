Money allotted for idled kennel staff, racing dogs

Racing greyhounds sprint around a muddy track at Southland in West Memphis. Arkansas Southland Casino Racing will phase out dog racing in 2022, with more than 1,000 greyhounds going up for adoption. Demand for them is high, according to a group that finds homes for the dogs.

The state Racing Commission on Friday approved a request to distribute $7,000 a week in purse funds for four weeks to private kennels at Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis to help keep staff members employed and greyhounds cared for amid the shutdown of racing because of the coronavirus.

The 16 kennels have nearly 100 employees and about 1,000 dogs, Bill Stovall, a lobbyist for the Arkansas Greyhound Kennel Association, said after the commission's meeting.

Southland's last races were Monday before the casino closed Tuesday morning, said marketing director Jeff Strang.

The Racing Commission decided in a teleconference to approve a motion by commissioner Denny East of Marion to make the weekly payments.

The commission will revisit whether the need still exists in four weeks, Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said after the meeting.

The commission was on the verge of adjourning its meeting Friday before Randy Finegan, a member of the kennel association's board of directors, made the request.

Stovall said Tyler Ginn of Marion, an attorney for the association, sent commission Director John "Smokey" Campbell a letter dated Thursday, and "apparently folks are not in receipt of it yet."

"By the way of explanation, it is the association's desire during this time to ensure that each kennel's staff remains employed and that the racing hounds are cared for," Ginn said in his letter to Campbell. "As you know, unlike racing horses, whose care is financially supported by their owners, the care for racing greyhounds is the responsibility of the kennel at which they are leased."

The average cost for staff wages and food, medical care and bedding for the greyhounds is about $7,000 per kennel each week, Ginn said. Finegan said the total would be about $112,000 a week.

"This amount would not cover all operating costs, but it is the minimum necessary to ensure that the kennel employees and the racing hounds are adequately provided for, while racing is suspended," he wrote in his letter to Campbell. "For as long as racing is suspended, the association is comfortable with equally dividing these funds among them for the protection of the human and canine interests involved."

In response to a question from the commission, Finegan said, "We are uncertain how long we are going to be shut down at this time. We are uncertain whether we will be racing in three or four weeks or whether we will be racing longer," he said. "If we get up back and running in four weeks, there still is plenty of money left in the fund."

Finegan said the purse fund has enough money for 12 weeks of payments.

Stovall said all 16 kennels approved the association's request.

Stovall also informed the Racing Commission that "we are working with the breeders association for a similar request for your next meeting, and I assure you you'll have it in ample time to entertain it."

Under Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution approved by voters in November 2018, racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis have expanded into full-fledged casinos.

In Pine Bluff, Saraceno Casino Annex opened with 300 slot machines in late September. Officials there plan to open an 80,000-square-foot casino with 2,000 slots across the street this summer.

A casino's net gambling receipts are subject to a 13% tax on the first $150 million of net gambling revenue and 20% of receipts above that amount under the amendment.

Also under the amendment, 55% of the tax receipts goes to the state general revenue fund and 17.5% to the Racing Commission for purses and awards for live horse and greyhound racing. Oaklawn is provided 60% of the purse and awards fund, and Southland gets the other 40%, Hardin said.

Amendment 100 also directs 8% of the receipts to the county in which the casino is located and 19.5% to the city or town where the casino is, or to the county if the casino is not in a city or town.

Hardin said a total of $2.8 million has been collected and provided to Southland in fiscal 2020 for the purse fund. He said he doesn't have information on how much is left in that fund.

