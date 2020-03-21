• Opera superstar Plácido Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers and will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said Friday. The development came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed tenor, now 79, to be credible. The investigations were begun after the publication of Associated Press stories last year in which multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at LA Opera and Washington National Opera. The guild said its investigation found Domingo had "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace." People familiar with the investigation said investigators found 27 people were sexually harassed or had witnessed inappropriate behavior by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s. LA Opera said its investigators had received 10 accusations that Domingo engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with women between 1986 and 2019. Domingo helped found the LA Opera in the 1980s and led the company as general director from 2003 until October when he stepped down after the allegations surfaced. In announcing Domingo's resignation, the guild also said the union had withdrawn disciplinary charges filed against singer as a result of its investigation.

• Actor Johnny Depp's libel suit against British tabloid The Sun was put on hold Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Depp is suing the newspaper's parent company, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming he was violent and abusive to his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp, 56, and Heard, 33, met on the set of 2011 comedy The Rum Diary and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017. A trial had been due to start Monday in London with Depp, Heard and other celebrities due to give evidence. But Judge Andrew Nicol said Friday that he had concluded it needed to be delayed, noting that two of Depp's legal representatives are in self-isolation because of the virus and that "no-one can predict whether others involved in the case, and I do not exclude myself, will either become infected or need to self-isolate." Depp's attorney, Jennifer Afia, said at a pre-trial hearing this week that the actor was at a "remote location" in the south of France and could not travel because of restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. But the newspaper's attorney, Adam Wolanski, alleged Depp wanted to delay the trial "because he's a coward and because he knows he's going to lose."

Johnny Depp (AP/Markus Schreiber, file)

A Section on 03/21/2020