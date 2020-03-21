Southwest Airlines halts Midway flights

CHICAGO -- Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it has canceled all of its flights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport's control tower because technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have ceased operations at the Chicago Midway airport due to the closure of the [control] tower in the Chicago area," Southwest Airlines spokesperson Ro Hawthorne wrote in an email.

The Dallas-based airlines' move resulted in more than 173 canceled flights on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration closed Midway's control tower on Tuesday after the federal agency said "several" technicians tested positive for coronavirus. The FAA said in a statement that the airport remained open and operations would continue at a reduced rate until controllers and technicians have a safe working environment.

As of Friday, Illinois public health officials have said that 585 people statewide had tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and that five people have died.

-- The Associated Press

Online event targets cattlemen's anxiety

The effect of the coronavirus on the beef industry will be the subject of a webinar next week by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Arkansas Cattlemen's Association.

The online event will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

"There's a lot of anxiety floating around," Mike Looper, animal science department head for the division, said in a news release. "Through this March 26 webinar, we want to offer as much timely information to our industry colleagues to help combat that anxiety and help them make the best decisions they can during this emergency."

The link to register for the event is http://bit.ly/Impact-COVID-19-Cattlemen-Webinar.

Cattle and calves in Arkansas were a $415 million business in 2018, according to Arkansas Agriculture Profile.

Presentations for the program are by John Anderson, professor of agricultural economics; Jody Almand of Farm Credit of Western Arkansas; Tyler Davis of Diamond Bank USA; and John Jennings, professor of animal science.

-- Stephen Steed

Index falls by 19.72, ends week at 302.48

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 302.48, down 19.72.

All three major indexes continued their recent slides, closing the week at a 3-year-low and wiping out all gains since January 2017.

Financial sectors were particularly hit hard this week, with Simmons First, Bank OZK and Home Bancshares posting losses of more than 10%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

