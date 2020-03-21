Nolan has those ties that bind

“It’s a Small World” was the song Nolan Richardson could have been humming Sunday afternoon when he revealed an amazing chain of connecting ties.

Richardson is connected to first-year Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman. Mike Anderson’s connections with Richardson have also served him well as the new St. John’s basketball coach.

“It’s amazing how all things have tied it all together for me,” Richardson said in an hour-long phone interview from his Fayetteville home.

For instance, when Musselman was hired at Arkansas, former Richardson assistant coach Rob Spivery phoned to give him the scoop on his old basketball coach, Musselman’s father, Bill.

Spivery was an assistant at Tulsa during Richardson’s five seasons as head coach. He later was head coach at Montevallo, Ashland, Alabama State and Southern. He played for Bill Musselman at Ashland.

“Rob called and told me that when he was playing for Eric’s dad, Eric was a 5-year-old,” Richardson said. “Basically, he said Eric was around all the time. He watched him grow up.”

It made for an instant bond when Richardson went to one of Mussel-man’s first UA practices.

“It was something we were amazed to talk about, how well he knew one of my former assistants,” Richardson said. “Immediately, Eric told me, ‘Look in the media guide, that team that Rob played on for my dad was the best at Ashland.’ ”

The Richardson network has helped Anderson in his first year at St. John’s. An old friend from Richardson’s Texas-El Paso days helped Anderson learn the recruiting landscape around the Queens, N.Y., campus.

“I helped recruit Nate (Tiny) Archibald to UTEP,” Richardson said. “We’ve been friends ever since.

“So when Mike got the St. John’s job, I called Nate and he’s helped Mike get to know the AAU teams near the campus. And, if you know about the Bronx and Queens, you know there are great players all around. Mike can walk to see a recruit.”

That was a thrill for Richardson to see when he was invited to speak at the pre-Midnight Madness event on the St. John’s campus, a fundraiser for the program.

“I was the guest speaker,” he said, “and we raised $600,000. It was a lot of fun.

“I watch every Arkansas game and every St. John’s game (on TV). I enjoy watching both teams play.”

Richardson attended three Arkansas games in Musselman’s first season: the scrimmage against UALR when the floor at Bud Walton Arena was named in his honor, as well as games against Kentucky and LSU.

“I’m impressed with what (the Razorbacks) did,” Richardson said. “I say I enjoy watching Eric’s teams play because they just play so damn hard. That’s the most important thing: Do you play hard?

“I’ve always said it doesn’t matter what Xs and Os you coach, you are not going to be successful if you don’t play hard. That’s what I always wanted from my team. You play your Xs and Os, I’ll cover them because we are going to play so hard.”

That’s what he saw of Anderson’s teams this year, too.

“The Big East has all of its games on TV, so I watch,” Richardson said. “I got to see one of his practices and Mike asked me what I thought. Of course, he’s lost some of his key players to injuries, but that’s allowed some of his younger players to develop.”

Some figured Anderson would have his first losing season, but the Red Storm hit a hot streak late with wins in three of its last four games, including a 20-point victory over then-No. 7 Creighton. There were also upset victories over then-No. 16 Arizona and another victory over then-No. 10 Creighton, as well as a victory over West Virginia, now ranked 22nd, but unranked at the time.

“That makes Mike now one of only three (college coaches) never to have had a losing season,” Richardson said, “because Roy Williams fell out this year.”

North Carolina and Williams finished 14-19. The other two active coaches (with 18 seasons) who have coached as long as Anderson without a losing record are Tom Izzo at Michigan State and Mark Few at Gonzaga.

As far as playing hard, Richardson said he learned that was the key to basketball in college under Don Haskins, the UTEP coach who won the 1966 national title when the school was still called Texas Western. That was two years after Richardson played for Haskins.

“We were not always the most gifted teams at UTEP, but we played harder than anyone else,” he said. “That’s how he learned to play under Henry Iba.

“That’s the key. You can list all of your keys, but the only one that matters was how hard you play. If you play hard, the other keys will be fine and I don’t care what you draw up.”

The essence of coaching might be getting your players to play hard, but how did Richardson do it?

“You get after their ass (in practice) and make them play hard,” he said. “I learned that’s how you did it when I coached high school.

“You do it by doing it every day, you play hard in everything you do. It eventually becomes a habit, who you are. If you do, then you have a chance to be pretty good, by hard work.

“Our 40 Minutes of Hell saying, it was just about playing hard for all 40 minutes in practice. We practiced hard. You were going to be glad to go to a game. That was easy.

“Practice is not fun. It was hard work. You keep your energy up in practice, it’s easy in a game. We practiced hard regardless of what day it was, or if a game was coming. We might cut back the length, but we never did anything where we weren’t going hard.”