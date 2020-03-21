North Little Rock's Monsterboy streaming live ‘music fest’ today

Chris Long and Veronica Wirges who perform as Monsterboy, are performing at 4 p.m. today via live stream. Go to monsterboylives.com. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Monsterboy, a North Little Rock husband/wife duo (Veronica Wirges and Chris Long), is playing a virtual music festival, Left Bank Live, from 4 to 5 p.m. today.

The duo describes the site as “a collection of creatives from around the world coming together virtually to share their music, comedy and spoken word sessions with anyone that tunes in. We are looking to add more virtual festivals and virtual conventions to our roster…”

Why did Long decide to do this now?

“I was feeling pretty helpless, then a person messaged us last night on the stream how much they needed this. And that made me feel like I was helping people in our own little way. And I didn’t know until it happened, but that is what I needed.”

Join the festival at monsterboylives.com, scroll to bottom of home page and click “Live Stream.”