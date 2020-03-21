Virus cases in state reach 118; peak expected in 6-8 weeks, governor says

The number of confirmed positive covid-19 cases in Arkansas rose to 118 Saturday, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference that he expects the spread of the virus in the state to peak in six to eight weeks.

Hutchinson said during the conference at the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday that after consulting with experts, state officials predict that at the virus' peak, there will be about 1,000 Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"That means you have many, many more that are sick and simply at home and many, many more that are being tested," Hutchinson said.

Of the 118 cases, nine are children, 32 are senior citizens and 77 are adults ages 19 to 64, said Dr. Nate Smith, the state Health Department director, during the conference.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEOzTVt6lEg]

Check back for further updates.