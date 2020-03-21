NWACC stays online for rest of spring semester

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College will continue to teach all of its courses online for the rest of the spring semester because of the covid-19 outbreak, the college announced Friday.

The college also announced it is canceling commencement ceremonies in May. The ceremonies may be rescheduled for this summer, according to a college news release.

Employees have been working remotely and will continue to do so after next week's spring break. The college has made April 20 the new target date for employees to return to its campuses, according to the release.

The college's student services such as registration, enrollment and advising will continue to be available online.

The college suspended in-person classes and moved all classes online starting Monday. The news release announcing the move March 12 stated the college would operate that way through April 10.

Students and employees are encouraged to monitor their email to stay updated on the college's response to covid-19. The college also will continue to update its website at www.nwacc.edu/coronavirus, the release stated.

Several universities in the state, including those in the University of Arkansas System, have called off in-person course work for the remainder of the spring semester, opting for online or other remote delivery methods. The UA System decided Thursday to postpone all commencement ceremonies that were set for May until at least June 1.

Northwest Arkansas Community College also announced Friday its Health Professions division is donating 12,000 masks and 9,100 pairs of gloves to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest in Fayetteville and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers.

Both medical institutions need masks and gloves for their clinical personnel because of a countrywide shortage due to the covid-19 outbreak, according to a college news release.

The college's Health Professions division keeps many gloves and masks on hand for training purposes. Students within the college's nursing, respiratory therapy, physical therapy assistant, EMT and paramedic programs are taught to use such supplies for safety reasons, according to the release.

NW News on 03/21/2020