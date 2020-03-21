100 years ago

March 21, 1920

• H.C. Couch, president of the Arkansas Light and Power Company, today announced the sale of the company's plant at Magnolia to the Consumers Ice and Light Company of Magnolia for $50,000, and the sale of the power plant at Marianna to the Peoples Light and Power company of Marianna for $48,750. Mr. Couch said that the properties at Magnolia and Marianna were sold because they were so far removed from the transmission lines of the Arkansas Light and Power Company that extensions could not be made.

50 years ago

March 21, 1970

• About 80 black college students went to the Capitol Friday for a protest rally on the steps, then filled the vacant chamber of the House of Representatives for a mock session of the legislature and finally filled Governor Rockefeller's outer office in a vain wait to talk to him. After they left, state employees were sent home and the Capitol building was locked because of reports that the students would return.

25 years ago

March 21, 1995

ALMA -- Heavy smoke and the threat of an explosion from a factory fire Monday forced officials to route traffic onto a section of the new U.S. 71 that state highway officials hadn't expected to open until later this year. For almost two hours, motorists got a chance to drive on the long-awaited new stretch of highway between Interstate 40 and Deans Market, four miles north of Alma. "It still needs to be cleaned up," said David Mabury, a spokesman for the state Highway and Transportation Department. "But it worked out OK." The stretch of highway lacks roadway markings, officials said.

10 years ago

March 21, 2010

• Forty or 50 jobs may not sound like a lot, but in a town that's been losing about 250 residents a year since 2000, when there's an opportunity to reopen a plant that's been closed for a decade, the hope is that it will happen quickly. "That's a big deal, 40 or 50 jobs paying a livable wage above $15 an hour would help us to stop the bleeding," said Helena-West Helena Mayor James Valley. "Our population in 2000 was about 15,000; now it's 12,500. We want this to be a desirable community. Fifty jobs would be like a home run for a community of our size." Valley was referring to the possibility that a new business could take over part of the defunct Cedar Chemical Corp. The company went bankrupt in 2002, leaving its 48-acre site a potential hazard to the air, soil and water of the Delta community around it.

Metro on 03/21/2020