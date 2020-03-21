Pence, wife test negative for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave as they disembark from Air Force Two upon their arrival at Rome's Ciampino airport in this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo. (AP / Alessandra Tarantino )

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The vice president’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted the results of the tests Saturday night.

Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested for the virus. A member of the vice president’s staff had tested positive for the virus.

The vice president had said the staff member, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well. Still, observers had wanted Pence to be tested because of recent news conferences in which he has stood just a few feet from President Donald Trump.