PERSONAL SPACE: Molly McNulty

Molly McNulty

Where I live: Foxcroft

Occupation: Lawyer; I work as a law clerk to Court of Appeals Judge Raymond Abramson.

What is your favorite room? Breakfast room

Why? This space is central to our family life. It connects our open kitchen and den. We eat many meals at this table, which originally belonged to my paternal grandparents. My dad grew up eating around it as did I. Now, my husband, Chris, two children and I enjoy it daily, with our 10-year old black lab-shepherd mix always nearby (searching for those dropped crumbs). Our 2-year-old son, Tom, has a matching table that is his size, where he can sit, eat, and look out the large, bay window and watch the birds in our backyard. A treasured James Hayes custom chandelier, which is one of my favorite birthday gifts, adorns the room and lights up the space with beauty.

If I could make one change to improve this space, I would: Make it bigger. Between the table, chairs, barstools, Tom's table and our daughter Mary Carter's high chair, it can feel a bit cramped — although we like to think of it as cozy.

— Payton Turner

Style on 03/21/2020