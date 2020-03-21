Police investigating NLR death as homicide

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a man’s death as a homicide, according to a press release Saturday from North Little Rock Police spokeswoman Amy Cooper.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue in reference to the deceased man just before 10:30 a.m., the report said.
Police reported finding Kaylon Luckdale, 27, deceased near the road. Officers said he “had suffered from obvious physical trauma,” according to the report.
The North Little Rock Police Department is awaiting an autopsy in the case, the report said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.