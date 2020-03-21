Poultry growers combat loss of eligibility for federal loans

Poultry growers who raise birds for meat under contract with large processing companies would not be eligible to receive U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) program financing under a proposed rule from the agency.

The interim final rule, which took effect March 11, added a section that would deny applicants access to small-business loans under the program if they are "affiliated" with another business.

Farmers, bankers and congressmen have staunchly opposed the changes and sought to delay the effective date to no avail.

"If SBA takes the position that the growers and companies are affiliates, this would eliminate all SBA 7(a) loans to growers," Marvin Childers, president of the Poultry Federation, said in an email Thursday.

"This would definitely hurt farmers in Arkansas who are trying to build new or upgrade their facilities," Childers said. He did not say how many in the state rely on these types of loans.

The writing on the wall began to appear a couple of years ago, when the federal agency's office of the inspector general published a report criticizing the relationship between contract poultry growers and the companies, or integrators, that supply the feed and chicks. After evaluating a sample size of 7(a) loans, they reportedly found that the integrators had "such comprehensive control" over the growers that they "appear affiliative under SBA regulations," making them ineligible for the loans.

This called into question 1,535 guaranteed loans from fiscal 2012 to 2016, totaling $1.8 billion, that were approved and disbursed to businesses in the poultry industry. Roughly a quarter of those loans, or 371, went to Arkansans, spokesman Shannon Giles has said in an email. Records show that dozens more have been approved and disbursed in the state since then.

The first proposal with changes that challenged whether contract poultry growers could receive these types of loans came in the fall of 2018. U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman have opposed the changes in letters sent to the Small Business Administration, saying they could "jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of small family farms and small businesses across Arkansas."

Thousands of comments have been submitted, and an interim final rule was published Feb. 20 -- instead of a final rule -- to allow more time for public comment. The rule made changes to section 121.301(f)(4), which would expand the "identity of interest" basis for affiliation to include businesses with common investments and businesses that are economically dependant, federal documents show.

The relationship is considered "affiliative" when more than 85% of an applicant's revenue is from another business over three years. In a December phone call to the Small Business Administration, Boozman called this threshold "onerous to poultry growers."

The SBA addressed concerns from poultry growers in the interim final rule, saying it understands the need for financial assistance to small farm businesses. It also said "the integrator agreements generally restrict the poultry farmer from raising another producer's chicks on the same farm and therefore would not qualify."

In a letter dated March 6, Arkansas lawmakers tried to get the SBA to roll back the effective date to Oct. 1, when the rest of the rule's provisions would become final. They said "our constituent farmers deserve to have their voices heard prior to the implementation of a rule that will result in a significant impact on their livelihood."

Arkansans agreed with the lawmakers' sentiments in comments submitted two years ago. Robbie Purdom of Greenbrier said most poultry growers do not qualify for conventional loans and have to rely on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency or the Small Business Administration for financing. The cap for Farm Service Agency loans is about $1.5 million. The SBA can offer up to $5 million for start-up costs, expansions and repairs through the 7(a) loan program.

It would cost more than $2.3 million to construct either four breeder houses or six broiler chicken houses, Purdom said Dec. 19, 2018. "Most projects do not fit within the FSA loan limit."

In comments, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said the state is home to more than 4,000 contract poultry growers who rely on these kinds of loans. Taking them away creates a "negative economic impact for small business owners and their rural communities," he said Nov. 19, 2018.

The comment period for this rule is through April 10 and can be accessed at regulations.gov, Docket ID: SBA-2018-0009. Dianna Seaborn, director of the office of financial assistance, said in an email that the SBA will review the comments and may consider modifications. There is no date for when the proposal would be made final.

