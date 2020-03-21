Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Lookin for Eight in the seventh

BEST BET Road Game in the first

LONG SHOT New Colossus in the fifth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 107-304 (35.2%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,200, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

ROAD GAME*** was beaten only 2 lengths in a fast maiden race, and he is dropping in class and adding blinkers. MY LEGACY has not raced since June, but he is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. He has competitive Beyer figures. WENYEN pressed the pace in an encouraging third-place debut, and typical second-out improvement will make him a threat.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Road Game FDe La Cruz Hartman 2-1

1a My Legacy Talamo Asmussen 5-2

7 Wenyen Cohen Diodoro 3-1

2 Not Fade Away Thompson Dixon 6-1

5 Wicked Citi Hill Catalano 10-1

1 Ruling WDe La Cruz Compton 5-2

6 Bartenders Mistake Birzer Anderson 12-1

9 Rahaal Roman Villafranco 20-1

4 Kumsee Mytrick Bridgmohan Milligan 30-1

8 Stormy Cactusa Roberts Haran 30-1

2 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ZEROED IN*** was pressured through brisk fractions in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he is strictly the one to catch and beat at this lower level. RIDE TO THE WIRE led past every pole but the last one in a second-place return from a layoff, and he is dropping in price for the leading trainer. ADMIRAL BROWN is a consistent finisher in a field with plenty of early speed, and he is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Zeroed In FDe La Cruz Cox 2-1

5 Ride to the Wire Cohen Diodoro 7-2

7 Admiral Brown Mojica Broberg 4-1

1 Blowinthebluesaway Roman Villafranco 8-1

2 Ice Sphere Bailey Hartman 10-1

6 Baquero Flies Talamo Lukas 10-1

9 Marshall Hill Harr Cline 12-1

3 The Devils Back Hill Catalano 12-1

4 Twin Turbo Roberts Mason 12-1

3 Purse $22,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SHE MIGHT TELL** ran down a similar field in determined fashion when making her local debut, and she is racing for winning trainer Norman McKnight for the first time. BIG BASE finished a neck behind the top selection two races back, and she exits a front-running victory at this same class level. CHECK SIX is a consistent frontrunner, who has been competitive at two turns, and she is half of an entry with the second selection.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 She Might Tell Hill McKnight 3-1

1 Big Base Baze Hollendorfer 5-2

1a Check Six Garcia Hollendorfer 5-2

6 Road Test Canchari Martin 5-1

5 Deputy Dora Thompson Lund 9-2

4 Pretti Savi Cohen Robertson 4-1

2 Icy Dawn FDe La Cruz Chleborad 8-1

3 Absolute Love Mojica Hiles 12-1

4 Purse $18,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

LAST PAYCHECK** was one-paced in his career debut but still earned a competitive Beyer figure, and he is taking a significant drop in class. IRONIC finished fifth in a decent debut, and he recorded an improved subsequent workout and he drew into a soft field of maidens. KURTS RAIDER rallied from far back in a vastly improved second-place finish, and a similar effort may prove good enough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Last Paycheck Bailey Jackson 4-1

2 Ironic Felix Gonzalez 10-1

9 Kurts Raider Thompson Dixon 7-2

7 Bravura Creek Canchari Witt 3-1

14 Boo Be Right Cannon Peitz 12-1

12 Prince Leo WDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

10 Summertimer Lara Hornsby 12-1

13 Smarty Grimes Lara Caldwell 10-1

1 Heros R Cowboys FDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

3 Driver Roberts Martin 12-1

5 Blacks Ferry Road Birzer Rhea 15-1

4 Am Tram Wales Fires 20-1

8 Officer Donell Bridgmohan Smith 30-1

11 Slightly Crafty Harr Cline 30-1

5 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NEW COLOSSUS** has not raced on a fast track since a 10-length maiden allowance victory last season at Oaklawn, and he is finally back sprinting after four route races. REPLETE finished third in a fast race in his return from a three-month freshening, and he is talented enough to move up and win. ONE FOR RICHIE dominated a field of conditioned-claiming rivals March 7, and he is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 New Colossus Quinonez Broberg 8-1

5 Replete Cohen Diodoro 7-2

6 One for Richie Vazquez Contreras 4-1

1 El Asesino FDe La Cruz Hartman 3-1

10 Make Noise Talamo Van Berg 9-2

3 Senor Jobim Baze Asmussen 12-1

9 Platinum Nights Garcia Villafranco 12-1

4 Firery Tale Cannon Hawley 12-1

7 Bobby Axelrod Mojica Miller 20-1

2 Knight Commander WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 15-1

6 Purse $64,000, 11/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

UNDERPRESSURE** has won consecutive restricted stake races at Delta Downs, and the strong finisher has also won stake races at Evangeline and Fair Grounds. SONNY SMACK has put dominating victories in succession, and the late-running gelding loves this track and figures to appreciate the added ground. LOMBO finished fourth in a "key" optional-claiming race, and he may be the speed of the speed. Just don't expect generous morning-line odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Underpressure Talamo Richard 3-1

6 Sonny Smack WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 2-1

4 Lombo Baze D'Amato 20-1

2 Super Dude Vazquez Maker 3-1

3 Botswana Cannon Combs 7-2

1 Lookin At Lee Cohen Asmussen 8-1

7 Zero Gravity Garcia Sharp 20-1

7 Purse $20,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT**** has finished in the money in three consecutive races, and the class dropper has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. HERBIE forced or set the pace in a tough-luck third-place finish, and he has moved into the winning barn of trainer Federico Villafranco. TAPITOR has been a clear winner in two of his last five races, and he was a clear winner when last entered at today's claiming price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Lookin for Eight Cohen McKnight 5-2

8 Herbie Baze Villafranco 9-2

6 Tapitor Mojica Diodoro 4-1

3 Tre Lee Divine Lara Mason 8-1

4 Canadian Game WDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

11 Hold On Angel Felix Haran 15-1

5 Tentwelvefourteen Quinonez Cline 12-1

7 Chicago Blues Birzer Martin 15-1

2b Dapper Jack FDe La Cruz Puhl 15-1

2 Ault Roberts Martin 15-1

10 Tashkent Thompson Prather 30-1

1 On Patrol Elliott Vance 20-1

1a I'm Corfu Elliott Vance 20-1

8 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

NOMIZAR** was a clear starter allowance winner just two races back at Santa Anita, and the beaten post-time favorite is likely to improve following a competitive local debut. DANCIN IN PARADISE has not raced since August, but she was an impressive career debut winner last May She sports swift breezes for winning connections. INTHEMIDSTOFBIZ has been contesting a strong pace in two good races at the meeting, and she is an upset candidate if able to steal away to an easier lead.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Nomizar Cohen Diodoro 2-1

2 Dancin in Paradise Garcia O'Neill 15-1

4 Inthemidstofbiz WDe La Cruz Contreras 10-1

3 Mizz Fabulous Elliott Morse 5-2

5 Portal Creek Lara Matthews 3-1

9 Lady Gusto Roberts Contreras 12-1

1 Sandy Sangria Quinonez Cline 12-1

6 Drinkatthecreek Cannon Lauer 20-1

8 Lemon Drop Kitty Talamo Villafranco 15-1

10 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

WILD POPIT*** was disqualified for not keeping a straight line after a fast maiden victory Feb. 28, and the lightly raced 5-year-old is talented and may improve in the second start of his form cycle. GOLDEN NOTION was narrowly defeated in a fast race when making his debut last winter at Oaklawn, and the Brad Cox trainee was scratched last month and should be ready today. DUST DEVIL has been competitive in two races at the meeting, and the lightly raced colt has powerful connections.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Wild Popit Elliott Morse 3-1

10 Golden Notion Talamo Cox 5-1

6 Dust Devil Garcia Asmussen 7-2

1 Ugo FDe La Cruz DiVito 6-1

7 Prodigious Bay Mojica Moquett 8-1

9 Majestic Jazz Cohen Robertson 6-1

8 Blessed With Luck Cannon Combs 10-1

5 Ideology Canchari Chleborad 12-1

4 Edgemont Road Rocco VanMeter 15-1

3 Stonegate Vazquez Lauer 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The daily double beginning in race one has a single for me in ROAD GAME, but others may want to include MY LEGACY. The second is likely to come down to RIDE TO THE WIRE and ZEROED IN. The fifth race begins a Pick-3 and my top three selections need to be used. The sixth race is very competitive and going four-deep is recommended. The seventh race has a single for me in LOOKIN FOR EIGHT.

Sports on 03/21/2020