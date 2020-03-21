Rogers approves change in parking ordinance in response to pandemic

Mayor Greg Hines addresses the Transportation Committee on Friday at a meeting at Rogers City Hall. The committee unanimously approved changes to allow businesses to request public parking spaces for curbside pickup. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Mary Jordan)

ROGERS -- The city's Transportation Committee on Friday unanimously approved a change to allow businesses to request public parking spaces for curbside pickup.

"Oftentimes, we're the bearer of sort of bad news during events like this, and anytime we can take a proactive measure that impacts folks positively, we should be looking for ways to do that," said Mayor Greg Hines following the meeting.

The change goes into effect immediately and will be valid for 180 days, said John McCurdy, Community Development director.

The temporary change allows the mayor to approve closing public parking spaces and public parking lots in support of the business community, McCurdy said. The committee has the ability renew or revoke the change at its discretion, he said.

"If for some reason this thing blows over or takes longer than 180 days, we can adjust the time frame," McCurdy said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday ordered closing all restaurant dining rooms, bars and gymnasiums in Arkansas as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continues to increase. He said the measures are designed to get a handle on the spread of the virus and attempt to shorten the duration of the disruption for state residents and businesses.

Restaurants may still offer delivery, drive-through and carry-out service. Rules issued by the state Department of Finance and Administration's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division on Thursday allow restaurants with wine and beer permits to sell and deliver unopened containers of wine and beer with food for off-premises consumption.

The rules also allow liquor stores to offer curbside service and delivery, and encourage those with drive-through windows to use those exclusively.

"We're not limiting this just to restaurants," McCurdy said. "As necessary, we can close parking lots and streets for whatever purpose we need to close them for the general public good and to support local business."

Rogers' Code of Ordinances requires the City Council committee to review any requests to temporarily close streets, sidewalks or parking spaces, McCurdy said. The code also allows the committee to delegate that authority during unusual circumstances.

"The particular concern today is to be able to very quickly authorize restaurants to set aside public parking spaces for curbside pickup or other similar uses without having to go through the normal bureaucratic process, which can take a few weeks," McCurdy said.

Requests to secure public parking spaces for businesses may be made through the Community Development department, he said. Requests will then be vetted by the chief of police and the city engineer prior to the mayor's approval.

All requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, he said.

The city is thoughtfully implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state-recommended best practices while continuing to support public safety and the local economy, McCurdy said.

"This is a delicate balance to strike, and we are constantly working to maintain a posture that makes good sense in the moment, while anticipating future measures that will need to be taken," McCurdy said. "Rogers city government continues to function during this crisis. Our staffs are fully engaged."

