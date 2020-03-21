Senate relief deal said to be near

Pedestrians wearing protective masks cross from Mexico to Texas at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge on Friday. President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S.-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel to further help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON -- Senators neared a bipartisan deal Friday on a sweeping $1 trillion economic stabilization package to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, as lawmakers and President Donald Trump's top advisers raced to work through differences and strike crucial compromises on legislation that could be enacted within days.

Democratic and Republican negotiators were close to agreement Friday evening on providing expanded unemployment benefits for workers affected by the virus, including self-employed workers and people whose hours have been reduced as large parts of the economy shut down to slow the disease's spread.

A person familiar with the agreement, speaking on condition of anonymity because it was not yet final, said the benefits would come close to covering the full lost wages for a typical worker.

Democrats were prepared to drop their opposition to several corporate tax cuts as part of the compromise. And Republicans were ready to agree to a direct payment that would apply equally to workers with incomes up to $75,000 per year, before phasing out and ending altogether for those earning more than $99,000. The two sides were also near agreement on providing assistance for state and local governments that are set to lose tax revenue amid the crisis.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said he hoped to strike a deal in principle by midnight Friday.

"We need to deliver relief now," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "We need to go big. We need to minimize new complexity. And we need to move swiftly."

"Our nation needs a major next step, and we need it fast," McConnell said to an empty chamber, because the U.S. Capitol is closed to visitors.

Preliminary Senate votes are set for Sunday. McConnell said the goal is passage by Monday.

Meanwhile, Trump heaped praise on health care workers and churches, as well as truckers and stores throughout the county, during his news conference Friday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSEAY65UXSg]

"Doctors and nurses are working nonstop to heal the sick. Citizens and churches are delivering meals to the needy. Truckers are making the long haul to keep shelves stocked.

"We've been dealing with the big stores, the big chains. Walmart -- they've been fantastic -- and others. They've all been fantastic," Trump said. "We've made it much easier for them to stock in terms of travel and travel restrictions. We're lifting restrictions so they can get their trucks on time.

"You're seeing very few empty shelves, and yet the amount of volume that they're doing is unprecedented, because people want to have what they have to have, what they feel they have to have. And they're also buying in slightly smaller quantities, which is good, because we're not going anywhere. We're going to be here. So I want to thank all of those very great companies for working so well."

BILL COULD GROW

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzrdFFIm0t4]

As stimulus talks intensified on Capitol Hill, lawmakers and Trump's team kept pushing to make the relief package bigger and more aggressive. They were also working to scrap limits in the initial GOP bill that would have directed smaller cash payments to lower-income Americans than to others, amid blowback from the White House, Democrats and Republicans.

As initially written, the plan would have given many Americans $1,200 in a one-time payment, but the poorest families -- those without federal tax liability -- could get as little as $600. That structure has drawn bipartisan criticism, and senators appeared all but certain to change it to ensure poorer Americans didn't receive less money. And Trump said the initial payment amount would likely be substantially higher than $1,000.

"We're not talking about a thousand-dollar check. We're talking about much more than that," Trump said. "We're also talking about doing phases. If this doesn't work, we're going to keep doing until we get it going."

Trump also voiced support for barring any corporations that receive aid from being able to do stock buybacks, or using money to repurchase their stock to drive their equity prices higher, enriching shareholders. That issue is not addressed in the bill as written, but Trump said he discussed it with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/321outbreak/]

"We talked about as an example, buybacks, stock buybacks. I don't want to have stock buybacks," Trump said. "I want that money to be used for the workers and also for the company to keep the company going, but not for buybacks."

Trump's advisers made clear that the $1 trillion price tag on the bill is likely a starting point and it could grow larger as the two sides talk.

"The president recognizes the need for the American economy and American people, and wants to make sure that deficits and the spending impact doesn't get in the way of delivering needed aid for the American people," Eric Ueland, head of the White House legislative affairs office, told reporters.

Democrats, whose votes will be needed to pass the stimulus legislation in the House and Senate, panned the bill as unveiled by McConnell on Thursday as overly weighted toward industry. But Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., were engaged in talks throughout the day Friday, although Pelosi is at home in California with the House out of session.

House members would have to be called back to vote on the bill, a complication unto itself given the spread of the virus with two House members already announcing they've tested positive.

Even while pushing for changes, Schumer said a deal must be reached.

"Now the process that Leader McConnell has chosen is not one that I would have chosen, because without the House it slows things down, but we must make it work, and we will," Schumer said.

As originally proposed, the bill includes an extensive list of proposals aimed at alleviating the economic shock facing both small and large businesses: delaying corporate taxes; providing zero-interest loans; and paring back the paid family leave plan recently approved by Congress, among other changes.

The plan includes numerous delays on corporate and business taxes, and would allow the hospitality industry to immediately write off the costs of building improvements, changing a provision in the 2017 tax law. These changes are opposed by many Democrats.

TAXES DUE IN JULY

The negotiations are taking place as the economic problems in the United States are multiplying. JPMorgan Chase has estimated that the U.S. economy could shrink by 14 percent between April and June, the biggest contraction in the post-World War II era. Goldman Sachs has estimated that 2.25 million people filed for unemployment this week, a nearly tenfold increase from a week ago and the largest number ever recorded.

Underscoring the urgency of the situation as the administration searches for every possible tool to respond, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the nation's tax filing deadline would be pushed back from April 15 to July 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet Friday saying that at Trump's direction, "we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

At a White House briefing, Trump said the delay was done to give taxpayers more time, and "hopefully by that time, people will be getting back to their lives."

Trump said that if people are expecting refunds, they should go ahead and file now so they can get their refunds from the IRS more quickly.

It is expected that many states will follow the lead of the federal government and delay their tax filing deadlines as well, but that will be a state-by-state decision.

Beyond the general corporate tax changes, the Senate GOP bill also proposes relief for bigger firms and corporations, a move that some critics have alleged could amount to taxpayer-funded bailouts. The bill would not provide direct cash subsidies to these large firms. But it does call for other forms of emergency federal help, such as low-interest loans. The airlines would receive $50 billion in "loans and loan guarantees," while cargo air carriers would receive $8 billion.

The legislation also calls for creating an additional fund of $150 billion to help rescue other industries hurt by the coronavirus downturn. It gives the Treasury Department wide authority in determining which businesses qualify for the fund, and Senate Republicans are expected to increase the amount before the final text is introduced, according to three congressional aides and lobbyists aware of the internal discussions.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

SICK-LEAVE ROLLBACK

The bill's interventions for small firms appeared to be the portion of the legislation with the most bipartisan support. Spearheaded by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the proposal calls for $300 billion in loans to be made available through lenders certified by the Small Business Administration, with loans capped at $10 million. Nonprofits are eligible as well. Unlike the part of the bill for large companies, small businesses could be eligible to have their loans forgiven if they retain their employees during this period at the same level as before the coronavirus hit.

Rubio told reporters that lawmakers are also looking at loosening the SBA definition of small business -- currently set at 500 workers -- to ensure that somewhat larger businesses don't miss out on relief.

"Just making sure that we're not cutting businesses off," Rubio said, citing the example of a hotel that might have more than 500 employees yet they are predominantly low-wage workers.

The legislation also includes rolling back parts of the paid sick leave plan recently enacted by Congress and signed into law by Trump. Numerous Republican senators and business groups have complained that package requires firms to pay an expensive new benefit, but does not compensate them with a federal tax cut until they would already be driven out of business.

An alternative solution has emerged among some Republicans to help both these firms and their workers by pouring billions of additional funding into unemployment insurance, which is administered by the states. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is pushing to allow employees to receive temporary government assistance through unemployment insurance even without formally separating from their employers. That would allow firms, at least in theory, to avoid being crippled by the cost of the new paid leave benefit and still ensure workers receive benefits during the downturn.

Democrats are also making large increases to unemployment insurance a centerpiece of their demands. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the leading Democrat on the Senate's tax-writing committee, has said expanding unemployment insurance will be vital for millions of workers who will be hit by the economic "wrecking ball" of coronavirus. Economists expect a staggering increase in unemployment claims in coming weeks.

"That is our bottom line. It is our single most important issue," Wyden told reporters about expanding unemployment. "The administration has raised questions, as you know, about how it would be administered. We have said, well, we think in most states it can be handled."

Democrats were pushing for a variety of additional restrictions to ensure any corporate aid doesn't amount to bailouts that help corporate executives at the expense of workers and taxpayers. Some in organized labor were irate over the bill as introduced and were demanding changes.

Later Friday, the White House said a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" with either the vice president or Trump.

BORDERS SHUT

Meanwhile, Mexico and the U.S. announced Friday that they would prohibit all "non-essential" travel across the border.

Both countries and Canada also agreed to immediately turn back anyone trying to cross their borders illegally, with U.S. officials saying that the unchecked entry of people from around the world poses a potential health risk because of the rapidly spreading virus.

"The actions we are taking together with our North American partners will save countless lives," Trump said.

Administration officials and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard outlined restrictions similar to those put in place this week along the U.S.-Canada border. The ban would apply to people who cross for tourism or recreation and other activities deemed nonessential.

The ban, which took effect at 11:59 Friday night, does not include commercial traffic and remains in place as long as needed, officials said.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Paul Kane, Mike DeBonis and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post; by Martin Crutsinger, Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro, Ben Fox, Elliot Spagat, Jill Colvin, Darlene Superville, Matthew Daly, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram, Padmananda Rama, Maria Verza and Cedar Attanasio of The Associated Press; by Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times; and by Frank E. Lockwood of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 03/21/2020