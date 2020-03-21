Sites offer virus screenings

People who think they may have covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, should call their health care provider as their first step, according to the state Department of Health.

Also, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering free online screenings on its website, uamshealth.com/healthnow, and over the phone at (800) 632-4502.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said drive-thru screenings are available at UAMS Medical Center, as well as at:

• Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/)

• Conway Regional Medical Center (conwayregional.org/patients-visitors/covid-19-info)

• Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff (jrmc.org/covid19/)

• North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison (narmc.com/covid-19)

• St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro (stbernards.info/coronavirus)

• Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville (wregional.com/main/coronavirus)

• Baptist Health Medical Center-Heber Springs (baptist-health.com/coronavirus/)

For children, Arkansas Children's hospital is offering drive-thru screenings and phone screenings at (800) 743-3616. (archildrens.org)

Baptist Health's website also lists a drive-thru clinic in the parking lot of Baptist Health Family Clinic-Caddo Valley in Arkadelphia and a triage area in front of the emergency room at Baptist Health-Conway.

Symptoms of covid-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. A health care provider will decide if a test is appropriate based on the symptoms and possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Currently, the Health Department laboratory is the only one in the state performing the test, although UAMS hopes to start testing soon. Providers collect samples from patients and send them to the department's laboratory or a private lab outside the state. The department itself does not collect specimens.

A Section on 03/21/2020