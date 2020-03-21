State's flu season death toll climbs to 96

Ten more people, including one child, died of the flu in a week-long period ending Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll from the current flu season to 96, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Friday.

The child, who was under age 5, was the third to die from the flu this season.

Of the other most recent deaths, seven were of people age 65 or older and two were of people age 45-64.

The previously reported deaths this season were of one child under age 5, one child age 5-17, one person age 18-24, eight people age 25-44, 27 people age 45-64 and 48 people 65 or older.

The flu season generally runs from October through May.

During the previous season, 120 Arkansans died.

Metro on 03/21/2020