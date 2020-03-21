State's Guard contingent is bolstered

Arkansas Air National Guard Master Sgt. Darrell Gentry (left) and Army Guard Pvt. Allen Smith work Friday at the UAMS drive-thru coronavirus testing site. More photos at arkansasonline.com/321virus/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

By order of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Arkansas National Guard has increased its total number of soldiers and airmen on state active duty during the health crisis to 28, officials said.

The National Guard on Friday said two medics have been added to active duty. Additionally, those 10 soldiers previously assigned to the Arkansas Department of Health call center have had their mission extended 30 days through April 19.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management recently requested the two physician assistants to beef up the call center, said Lt. Col. Brian Mason, a National Guard spokesman.

The remaining guardsmen are assigned to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus in Little Rock, where covid-19 tests are being administered.

Of the 28 soldiers and airmen who have been called to duty, six are from the Arkansas Air National Guard 189th Airlift Wing, and 22 are from the Arkansas Army National Guard's 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Mason said.

As of Friday, there have been 96 cases of covid-19 reported statewide.

The Arkansas National Guard takes on support roles to assist civil authorities where needed by order of the governor.

Metro on 03/21/2020