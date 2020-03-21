TOOLS AND TOYS: PowerXL Cordless Steamer & Iron

PowerXL Cordless Steamer & Iron

What's to love: It's an iron and steamer and it's cordless.

What does it do: The iron is lightweight and the polished nonstick ceramic soleplate allows the iron to move smoothly over fabric. The iron reheats to full temperature in its base each time the user sets the iron down to re-position the cloth being ironed. Use the iron vertically as a steamer to take out wrinkles from clothing on hangers or drapes. The iron has temperature and steam controls and comes with a refill cup and an ironing pad. The iron sells for $69.99. Find out more at powerxlproducts.com.

Nachtmann Punk Crystal Tumblers

What's to love: Crystal tumblers with an edgy design.

What does it do: The crystal glasses were designed in Germany and feature a studded pattern giving the glasses a modern look. The glasses hold just under 12 ounces and are suitable for whiskey, short cocktails or just water. They are dishwasher safe and available in clear or the colors named gun metal, jet-black, copper and ruby. They sell for $49.90 for a set of four. Visit nachtmann.com for more information.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 03/21/2020