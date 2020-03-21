U.S. home sales hit 13-year high

Model homes and for-sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a development in Zelienople, Pa. U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years. (AP/Keith Srakocic)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, a trend that will likely almost certainly be reversed as people stop showing their property out of fear of infection in the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that home sales jumped 6.5% in February from the previous month, to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.77 million. The report covers contracts that were signed in December and January, with closings in February. The first reports of infections in China occurred on January 31.

At that time, conditions in the housing market were almost ideal, with hiring strong, wages rising, consumer confidence near a peak, and the stock market at a record high. The economy has since come to a grinding halt and potentially millions of people have lost their jobs, which will likely cool sales in real estate.

"This is good news, but it's about as relevant as data from 1975," Ian Shepherdson, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a research note.

The Realtors' group released a survey Thursday morning that showed nearly half of the nation's real estate agents say the coronavirus has caused interest among potential homebuyers to decline.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the Realtors association, acknowledged that some economists believe home sales could drop 35% in the coming months.

"There will be very volatile data," he said. But home-buying should bounce back in the fall, he said, and the traditional spring home-buying season could be delayed until then.

Some Realtors are moving to virtual open houses rather than showing homes in-person by using phone cameras to show potential buyers the different rooms in each house, Yun said. Other barriers could block sales, he noted, such as potential closures of county offices that record deeds.

At the same time, mortgage rates should fall even lower from already-modest levels, which could help maintain some sales, he said.

The association's data showed median sales-price increased 8% in February from a year earlier to $270,100 as housing inventory declined on the heels of steady demand.

Sales climbed 18.9% in the West to an annualized 1.26 million units and advanced 7.2% in the South, the nation's largest region, to 2.52 million.

About 1.47 million homes were for sale last month, 9.8% fewer than a year earlier. At the current pace, it would take 3.1 months to sell all the homes on the market, near the lowest in more than two decades of data. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.

Information for this article was contributed Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.

