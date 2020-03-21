Washington Regional to delay some surgeries; North Hills Surgery Center to close

FAYETTEVILLE -- At least four facilities in Northwest Arkansas plan to delay some surgeries and other procedures to free up resources and prevent the spread of covid-19.

Washington Regional Medical Center will delay surgeries, procedures and diagnostic not urgent starting Saturday, and North Hills Surgery Center closed Friday with plans to open in two weeks, according to news releases from each facility.

"Procedures done at North Hills Surgery Center are non-urgent, elective procedures for conditions that are not life-threatening," according to the North Hills release.

The measures are being taken to reduce patient visits and decrease community exposure to the virus while also preserving resources, supplies and staffing that might be needed elsewhere, according to the releases.

"This decision will be evaluated weekly while considering the status of covid-19, current supplies and available staff," according to the Washington Regional release.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hospitals reschedule elective surgeries as necessary, according to the organization's website.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville stopped performing non-urgent elective procedures Wednesday, according to a statement from the federal office of Veterans Affairs. The system is continuing urgent and emergency care.

"This action will reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and ICU use and will free up resources to care for any veterans who may be under evaluation for or diagnosed with covid-19," according to the statement.

Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, which has various clinics throughout the region, has temporarily stopped performing breast cancer screenings at its Breast Center in Fayetteville and colonoscopies at its gastroenterology clinic in Bentonville, said Carole Masterson, spokeswoman.

Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, said Thursday the hospital would delay most elective surgeries to free up hospital resources, such as ventilators. Mercy also decided to delay the surgeries because some patients may be more at-risk because of age or compromised immune systems, Cook said. It's best for those patients to stay home if their surgeries can wait.

Mercy collected specimens from 41 people Friday, the opening day for its drive-through screening clinic away from the hospital. The specimens collected via nasal swabs will be tested for covid-19 at the Arkansas Department of Health.

Washington Regional had 478 clinic visits Monday through Thursday at its off-site screening clinic, said Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The hotline received 2,729 calls during that time.

Dr. C. Lowry Barnes, chairman of orthopaedic surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, said Thursday it's good to see hospitals in Arkansas doing what they can to socially distance within the hospitals and to conserve resources.

Elective surgeries that can be delayed generally include anything that isn't truly urgent, he said.

UAMS, for example, is delaying most knee and hip replacements but will still repair fractures, Barnes said.

Many surgeries will need to be handled on a case-by-case basis between patients and their doctors, and doctors should weigh the risks of delaying surgeries, he said. For example, cancer patients with scheduled surgeries to remove tumors may be able to wait six weeks but not three months, he said.

Other hospitals in the region have not yet said if they will delay any surgeries or other procedures.

