Arkansas Tech students to get credit for future housing, meal plan costs

Wilson Hall is shown on the Arkansas Tech University campus in Russellville in this July 2007 file photo. (AP / Danny Johnston )

Students leaving Arkansas Tech campus residences that are set to close April 3 will receive a credit to be applied over the next 12 months to future housing costs, the university's board of trustees decided Sunday.

Prorated refunds will go to spring graduates — roughly 6 percent of the total that began the spring in campus housing — with the payments applied to student accounts, the board decided.

The credits may also be applied immediately if students already have a remaining housing account balance.

The five-member group's unanimous vote differs from what Robin Bowen, the university's president, had described in a Saturday statement as an "initial" decision to not offer refunds with residences closing all except those in need April 3.

Bowen on Saturday cited the school's finances as a reason for the preliminary decision.

Board documents presented to trustees estimated that about $1.2 million would be paid in housing refunds and credits to 1,505 students.

The board separately voted to approve a similar measure for students on campus meal plans. The university estimates that about $790,000 in meal plan refunds and credits to 1,564 students would be paid.

But the total costs would depend on a variety of factors, including how many students will be granted exemptions to stay beyond the April 3 move-out date.

The Russellville campus had 2,152 students this spring in campus housing, according to documents presented to the board for its teleconference meeting held this afternoon.

Many have already left as the campus, like other colleges in the state, has moved to remote instruction. The university's spring break starts Monday.

Arkansas Tech has said some students will be allowed to stay past the April 3 deadline, with "special circumstances" for remaining on campus to include "personal safety, access to internet, no other available housing, academic distress or other legitimate reasons."

Bernadette Hinkle, Arkansas Tech's vice president for administration and finance, said during the meeting that staff estimated about 640 students might remain on campus.

Spring graduates who had been in campus housing, a total of 139 students, will receive prorated refunds applied to their accounts that will be based on their check-out date, according to the proposal approved by trustees.

The majority of students in spring housing will receive a prorated credit to their account based on check-out date, with an appeal process available as some board members expressed concern that students may not return to school for economic reasons.