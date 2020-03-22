At the Post

DAY 34 of 57

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,406,433

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $16,778

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,389,655

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:30 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

SATURDAY'S STARS

Walter De La Cruz won two races. He won the first race with Ruling ($5.80, $3.60, $2.40), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:05.64. He won the seventh race with Canadian Game ($12.00, $4.60, $3.80), covering 1 mile in 1:38.98. On the season, De La Cruz has won 20 races in 157 starts.

N0. 600

Jockey Luis Quinonez recorded his 600th career Oaklawn victory in Friday's ninth race, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. Quinonez reached the milestone aboard Warrior's Map for trainer Larry Jones.

Quinonez, 53, had his first mount at Oaklawn in 1991 and has had at least one victory every year in Hot Springs since 1998. A native of Mexico, Quinonez was Oaklawn's leading rider in 2007, when he rode a personal-best 52 winners in Hot Springs.

According to Equibase, Quinonez entered Saturday with 5,313 mounts and $18,001,694 in purse earnings in his Oaklawn career. He has 26 career Oaklawn stakes victories.

Earlier on Friday's card, Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel recorded his 967th career Oaklawn victory aboard Bubbas Dixie in the sixth race for his older brother, trainer Cecil Borel. Calvin Borel was Oaklawn's leading rider in 1995 and 2001.

Terry Thompson won Friday's seventh race aboard Arrival for trainer Ingrid Mason, the jockey's 647th career Oaklawn victory. Thompson was Oaklawn's leading rider in 2009 and 2010.

SENSE OF NEXT MOVE

My Sixth Sense will be considered for the $150,000 Oaklawn Mile on April 11, trainer Steve Hobby of Hot Springs said Friday morning.

My Sixth Sense won for the fourth time in his past five starts in Thursday's featured eighth race, a 1-mile allowance for older horses at a mile. Two of those victories, both at the meet, have come since Hobby -- on behalf of Batesville-based HWL Partnership -- claimed the 4-year-old gelding for $50,000 on Nov. 29 at Churchill Downs.

"Got lucky there, didn't we?" Hobby said. "Very lucky."

Hobby credits co-owner Bill Walmsley for picking My Sixth Sense, the son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense.

"Mr. Walmsley picked him out," Hobby said. "He's always shopping. Plus, he loved his pedigree. I guess that was the main reason. He looked at that pedigree and thought he could get better."

My Sixth Sense began his racing career for trainer Mark Casse and co-owner Gary Barber. My Sixth Sense won his August 2018 career debut at Ellis Park before finishing ninth in his next start, the $150,000 Iroquois Stakes in September 2018 at Churchill Downs. Casse lost the gelding through a $50,000 claim last fall. My Sixth Sense won his last two starts for trainer Mike Maker before being claimed by Hobby.

My Sixth Sense's only loss in three starts for Hobby was a third-place finish, as the favorite, behind Knicks Go in a Feb. 22 allowance race. Knicks Go powered home by 7½ lengths in a meet-best 1:42.57 for 1 1/16 miles.

My Sixth Sense has a 5-2-3 record in 14 lifetime starts and earnings of $235,059.

My Sixth Sense's victory moved Hobby's record at the meet to 5-0-3 in 10 starts. He has eight horses.

"Having a great meet," Hobby said.

FINAL FURLONG

David Cohen, Oaklawn's leading rider in 2019, returned from a five-day riding suspension Saturday. The suspension stemmed from last year's meeting.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/22/2020