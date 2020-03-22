Brewer upgrades to turn out suds

ROGERS -- Earlier this year, Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers added a centrifuge to improve its filtering system and upgraded and expanded its canning line as the craft brewer works to keep up with demand for its suds.

The capital projects were expensive but necessary as the brewer works to quench its customers' thirst for craft beer as it begins to offer more canned beer to Central Arkansas and the rest of the state. During an interview earlier this month, Marty Shutter, marketing director at Ozark Beer declined to say exactly how much all the upgrades cost but joked the centrifuge alone cost about as much as "a couple of houses."

The centrifuge is used to filter the beer, spinning it at a high speed to remove any leftover organic matter and providing a consistent taste and clarity. It replaces conventional filters that don't catch as much organic stuff and lead to wasted beer, Shutter said. The device was custom-made in Germany.

The upgraded canning line has doubled output size and its software and sensors were upgraded to help make the beer more consistent and to increase the line's speed by about 40% or to about 45 cans a minute. The brewers also added a device that applies the six-pack toppers.

Shutter said the brewery now has the capacity to can more beer more quickly and with fewer workers. That doesn't mean the brewery let anyone go, but simply moved folks to new projects and work specialties.

The company also added a new 80-barrel tank that stands about 17 feet tall to help in the brewing of larger batches of pale ale and lager, freeing up space for more specialty beer production.

Ozark Beer first began production in 2013 in Rogers, moving to its current location which serves as a production facility and taproom in downtown Rogers in 2017. The company is owned by Laci Bray and her husband Andy Coates as well as Jefferson Baldwin.

According to data released last year by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas' craft brewers produced nearly 37,500 barrels of beer in 2018, up less than 1% from a year earlier. A barrel contains 31 gallons.

In 2018, the state's top five craft-beer makers accounted for 27,686 barrels, or 73% of the state's total beer production. Little Rock's Lost Forty Brewery produced the lion's share with 14,250 barrels, or nearly 40% of the state's total. Springdale's Core ranked second with 4,800 barrels and Ozark Beer ranked third with 4,077 barrels.

Sylvia Blain, executive director of the Arkansas Brewers Guild said there are currently 40 active breweries in the state with four set to come online this year.

Photo by Ben Goff

Amanda Evans (left) of Pea Ridge and Jordan Henderson of Fay- etteville sample beers at the Rogers brewery. More photos at nwaonline.com/photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Across the U.S., producers brewed up 194.2 million barrels in 2018, down less than 1%, according to information from the Brewers Association. Of that amount, craft brewers accounted for 25.6 million barrels, a 4% increase from the previous year. U.S. revenue for all beer in 2018 was $114.2 billion with craft beer sales at $27.6 billion, a 7% gain over 2017.

Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewer's Association, said the addition of a centrifuge puts Ozark Beer in the minority among beer producers. He said that while the devices can be a costly capital expense, they eventually pay for themselves with savings on product and improvement on quality. The Brewer's Association promotes small, independent brewers.

"A centrifuge is not something your local brewpub has," Watson explained.

He added that as a brewery grows it typically has to upgrade and improve gear and canning lines are good places to invest capital. He said upgraded lines save on labor costs and help get more beer out the door more quickly.

"Speed always matters," Watson said.

SundayMonday Business on 03/22/2020