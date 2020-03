The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

72201

• 1415 W. Seventh St., residential, Roby Brock, 12:57 p.m. March 16, 2020, property valued at $30.

72202

• 315 E Sixth St., residential, Bethany Denham, 8:30 a.m. March 13, 2020, property valued at $1,199.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Elise Davis, 8:17 p.m. March 12, 2020, property valued at $53.

72205

• 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Nallely Canela, 10:22 p.m. March 9, 2020, property value unknown.

• 5907 C. St., residential, Wyn Evans, 2:16 p.m. March 12, 2020, property value unknown.

• 25 Warwick Road, Dristin McCaslin, 9:10 a.m. March 15, 2020, property valued at $680.

72206

• 1519 W. 23rd St., residential, Kenneth Moore, 6:15 a.m. March 16, 2020, property valued at $15,450.

72209

• 9224 Chicot Road, residential, Muhammed Alawna, 5:48 a.m. March 12, 2020, property valued at $600.

• 7207 Yarberry Lane, residential, Sharon Brown, 11:22 a.m. March 12, 2020, property valued at $1,765.

• 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, residential, Destiny Williams, 11:33 p.m. March 13, 2020, property value unknown.

• 4815 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Dominc Matlock, 4 p.m. March 14, 2020, property valued at $500.

• 6521 Lancaster Road, commercial, Jim Spikes, noon March 13, 2020, property valued at $5,601.

72114

• 225½ College Park Circle, residential, Samuel Bolding, 5:45 a.m. March 10, 2020, property valued at $1,550.

• 1222 W. 11th St., residential, Brandi Nash, 9 p.m. March 14, 2020, property valued at $250.

72117

• 409 E. Broadway, residential, Cedric McNair, residential, noon March 14, 2020, property valued at $1,695.

