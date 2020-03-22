Canada to skip 2020 Olympics, calls for Games in 2021

Hayley Wickenheiser, an inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, is shown in this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo. Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic hockey gold medalist from Canada, has said the push to hold the Olympics as scheduled this summer amid the coronavirus outbreak “is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.” (Canadian Press via AP / Nathan Denette )

TORONTO — Canada says it won’t attend the Olympics this summer, calling for a postponement for a year.

The Canadian Olympic Committee sent out a statement Sunday night saying it's refusing to send a team to Tokyo unless the Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24, are pushed back by 12 months.

The committee’s statement comes amid criticism of the International Olympic Committee's response to the covid-19 pandemic. That committee plans to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement option.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier said that a postponement of the Olympics is unavoidable if it cannot be held in a complete way due to the coronavirus.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session on Monday, Tokyo time, ruled out a possibility of a cancellation.

Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned on July 24 has been a major international concern as the covid-19 pandemic has spread globally, especially hitting Europe and the United States.