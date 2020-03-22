Deal urged on legal visits during crises

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons was urged by a federal appeals court to work quickly with defense attorneys to adopt procedures for granting New York inmates’ access to lawyers during emergencies, including the potentially “grave and enduring” coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in a ruling Friday that the prison bureau and the Federal Defenders of New York should find a mediator to “diligently and speedily” put a new process in place.

The case was filed last year, before the pandemic hit, in response to what the defenders said was the “severe curtailment” of their access to inmates at a jail in Brooklyn, N.Y. They cited emergencies including a fire, a bomb scare and staffing issues caused by a partial shutdown of the federal government.

“As we write this opinion, a different and even more dramatic challenge is presented by covid-19, a novel and easily transmitted viral disease that has prompted a rapid reorientation of workplace practices and social life in support of public health,” the three-judge panel wrote.

The U.S. prison system has been upended by the worsening pandemic, which has sickened 260,000 people worldwide and killed more than 10,000. Prisoner rights groups have urged state and federal jailers to release some nonviolent detainees on bail to protect their safety, given the ability of the virus to spread quickly in confined spaces such as prisons and jails.

The panel didn’t weigh in on the merits, saying the case raised “novel questions of constitutional law.”

The agency has suspended legal visits for 30 days, after which it will reevaluate the policy.