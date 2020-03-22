Experts see pandemic as test for state's public-meetings law

Citing efforts to slow the covid-19 pandemic, many local governments and commissions now bar or discourage public attendance at meetings that state law has long made open to everyone.

The Pulaski County Quorum Court's Tuesday meeting, for instance, "will be limited" to elected officials and essential staff, according to a news release last week. Anyone else is asked to watch a live-stream broadcast.

Arkansas Workforce Development Board committee meetings, also Tuesday, "will not offer an in-person attendance option." Organizers suggest the public dial in to a conference call.

Do-not-enter policies like these seem to contradict Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) provision, Arkansas Code Annotated 24-19-106, regarding open government meetings.

The FOIA requires gatherings of virtually all governing bodies supported by or spending public funds "shall be public meetings." These meetings typically have permitted visitors to attend in person.

As the coronavirus that causes covid-19 spreads, however, scholars and defenders of Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act say they believe many courts would find it reasonable to turn away members of the public from sitting in these meetings.

"These are extraordinary times and we should all expect some extraordinary circumstances like restricting access to certain events," said Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, which lobbies to protect and expand FOIA laws.

"Teleconferences and livestreaming of public meetings make sense at this particular time and they are consistent with the Freedom of Information Act. However, once this crisis subsides, it will be important to get back to the routine of full and open public access to government meetings," she said.

Banning residents from public meetings, they say, is one more example of drastic changes -- school closings, social distancing and work-from-home -- encouraged and enacted in recent days nationwide and in Arkansas to counter the virus.

Local government spokesmen have said the measures limiting attendance at public meetings are designed to prevent packing people closer than the six-foot minimum recommended for social distancing, and from increasing the likelihood of spreading the virus into the air and onto surfaces.

Watching livestream broadcasts or listening to conference calls also allow more people to stay home, as national health officials recommend.

UALR law professor Robert Steinbuch, a co-author of The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act textbook, said the legal standard for open meetings, according to court decisions and attorney general opinions, is that government groups must provide the public a "reasonable opportunity" to attend.

"In normal circumstances, it's not reasonable to rely on virtual attendance," Steinbuch said. "But in times of a national emergency, it could be hard to argue that 'reasonable' doesn't encompass virtual attendance."

What is meant by "reasonable" is a context found throughout state and federal law, Steinbuch added.

One example would be what constitutes "reasonable" behavior for a doctor versus a layperson trying to resuscitate someone on the sidewalk, he said. And that context is often argued in court.

To offer livestream or virtual attendance during a global pandemic, "most courts could view as reasonable," Steinbuch said. "That's an opinion," he added.

Steinbuch also said that Arkansas' FOIA doesn't award citizens the right to take part in meetings, even though some groups offer a public comment opportunity. The law only promises the right to witness the proceeding.

John Tull, a Little Rock lawyer and FOIA expert who represents the Arkansas Press Association, said last week that he and others at his firm believe the new rules barring some in-person attendance but granting virtual viewing "pass muster as long as access is offered."

"These are trying times," Tull wrote in an email.

Vince Chadick, a lawyer with Tull's Quattlebaum, Grooms and Tull firm, cited an opinion by former Arkansas Supreme Court Associate Justice Robert Brown in a 1993 FOIA case, The Sebastian County Chapter of The American Red Cross v. Weatherford.

Brown wrote the court is "aware of the need for a balancing of interests to give effect to the intent of the General Assembly, and we do so with a common sense approach."

Chadick continued: "I feel like most courts -- when deciding whether an FOIA violation occurred in the current environment -- would apply the balancing of interests (public access v. public safety) and decide that public safety wins."

Information for this article was contributed by Noel Oman, Rachel Herzog, Kat Stromquist and Dale Ellis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 03/22/2020