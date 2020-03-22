Fundamentals key for Maumelle boys, coach says

Maumelle head baseball coach Barrett Davis expects his team to be competitive and “play the game the right way,” he said.

“I believe this team has put in the work and made a commitment to themselves and their teammates that will lead to success,” Davis said. “If pitchers throw strikes, fielders make plays and hitters have a good approach, I think we have a team that can compete with anybody.”

Returning this year is four-year starter and senior Ethan Cash. He will graduate as the all-time leader in games played, games started, at-bats and fielding percentage. Davis said Cash is one of the best players the school has ever had, “and I expect him to have another outstanding season.”

Davis said Cash “has seen every situation, and I think that experience helps.”

Senior Preston Lee is a three-year starter and an athletic kid who can play any position on the field, Davis said.

“Preston has gotten bigger and stronger. I think it will show during his senior year,” Davis said. “He is committed to play at Rich Mountain in Mena, Arkansas, for coach Lance Spigner.”

Davis said Lee has gap power but can also bunt and beat out ground balls because of how well he gets down the line.

“Last season, he showed me his competitiveness and toughness on the mound in the biggest situations,” Davis said. “Preston is exciting on the mound.”

Davis said senior and two-year starter Cade Higgins “is a beast in the weight room and has a great work ethic. He has continued to get better and better every year. No doubt, I think he will have a huge year for us at the plate and in the field.”

Davis said senior Grant Johnson has worked hard for the past three years to become one of the better catchers in the league.

“Grant came up in the clutch for us last season, getting three game-winning hits, one of which sent us to the state tournament,” Davis said.

Senior Brick Gore is a football player who has turned into a baseball player, the coach said.

“I think Brick could be a power guy in the middle of our order and someone who will show improvement from last year to this season,” Davis said.

He said sophomore Kevin Hamilton has “the most pop we have ever had at Maumelle.”

“Kevin has a long way to go with his swing, but the power is there, no doubt,” Davis said. “Grant Johnson has a really nice left-handed swing that naturally will generate some power.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he led us in doubles this season.”

Davis said every team in the 5A-Central is loaded with talent and well-coached.

“Last year, it came down to the last week to determine which teams made the state tournament,” Davis said.