Growing pains expected for Bald Knob

The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs graduated five seniors last year, so head coach Nicole Mitsunaga said this season will be used to build the team and get the younger players some experience.

“We have 17 girls on the roster, and 13 of them are ninth- and 10th-graders,” Mitsunaga said. “We will experience growing pains, and there will be a learning curve, but we will work to improve and look forward to a strong eighth-grade class coming up next season.”

Last year, Bald Knob finished 20-7, making it to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. This year, with so many inexperienced players, the coach said, the focus will be on “growing and a lot of educating ourselves.”

“We want to keep our fielding errors under five for every game,” Mitsunaga said. “We struggled last year with fielding errors.

“We’ve got to improve on our softball intelligence and knowing the game of softball. Our goal would be to improve on field awareness.”

She said that’s why every game is important.

“We will look to make improvements and build on our chemistry throughout the season,” Mitsunaga said.

Sophomore Madyson Shoebottom will be thrust into the starting pitching role after tallying an ERA of .238 as a freshman, the coach said.

“We are going to lean real heavy on her,” Mitsunaga said. “She knows she is expected to go out there and do her best.”

The coach said Shoebottom has a lot of movement on her pitches and consistently throws in the high 50s or low 60s. She is also pretty consistent and reliable at the plate, with a batting average of .435 and 3 home runs a year ago.

Shoebottom was named to the 2019 50 All-American Softball team and is listed as a Division I prospect.

“Junior Sadie Clark looks to be another power hitter for us this year,” Coach Mitsunaga said.

Senior Sydney Roach had a .918 field percentage as a second baseman last year but will be moved to catcher this spring, the coach said.

“She is going to step up in that role for us this year,” Mitsunaga said. “I’m not sure how she will do in that position — she’s still in basketball right now — but she was a catcher in junior high, before I got here.

“I think she will step up and do fine in that position; she just needs confidence.”

Sophomore Reese Brimer will move to third, and freshman Ashlynn Ibanez will start at shortstop, the coach said.

“Ashlynn has got great field awareness and is quick on the field,” Mitsunaga said. “She plays travel ball, so she comes to me with quite a bit of experience.”

Sophomore Faith Pickens will take over at center field. Mitsunaga said Pickens has the best arm on the team and is able to throw from the fence if needed.

“She also has a lot of accuracy,” Coach Mitsunaga said.