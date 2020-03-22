• Sahir Duvall, 28, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct after Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery said Duvall "unintentionally shot himself in the hand" in his apartment and the same bullet struck his 3-year-old daughter in the neck.

• Fransy Caballero, 19, of Rushton, La., and Angel Simpson, 23, were arrested after Simpson's 15-month-old child was critically injured when the youngster fell out of a pickup onto a road in Coshocton and was struck by another vehicle, deputies said.

• Maurice McNeal of Georgia was charged with impersonating an officer after authorities caught him pulling a car over and identifying himself as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Richmond County sheriff's office said.

• Jacinto White, a Louisiana man who was left to watch a 4-year-old and two toddlers while their mother went to the store, was arrested on a Ouachita Parish warrant that said the woman returned home to find that it took White a long time to unlock the door and the older child described being molested.

• Christopher Grant, 46, of East St. Louis, Ill., was indicted by a federal grand jury in the shooting of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, who was killed while serving a search warrant on Grant, according to U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft.

• Chris Shaw, 57, who is a police lieutenant in Adamsville, Ala., and a city councilman in Graysville, Ala., was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

• Julia Maria Bell, 50, a live-in caregiver who stole nearly $20,000 from a stroke patient she was tending, was sentenced to five years in prison, according to the district attorney in Cobb County, Ga.

• Latina Marie Oates, 33, of Powell, Ohio, was arrested in New Orleans and charged with first-degree murder after the body of her 11-year-old son was found Tuesday in a hotel bathroom in Laurel, Miss., police said, adding that two other children were being cared for by child welfare authorities.

• Eric Blankenship, 43, was shot and wounded by a Dyer County, Tenn., sheriff's deputy after officers investigating a report of a man threatening another person with a gun encountered Blankenship, who was armed and refused to comply with commands, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

