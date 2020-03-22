Last of 7 defendants sentenced in killing

HOT SPRINGS -- The last of seven people convicted in the death of a man whose body was dumped at Greenwood Cemetery in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

John Patrick Walker, 44, pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge in Garland County Circuit Court.

Walker, who has been in custody since his arrest Dec. 19, 2017, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cory Richardson, 31, of Hot Springs, but the charge was amended to second-degree murder and he was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years. An additional felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons was withdrawn.

Steven Wayne Wood, 44, who was also charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty on Jan. 7 to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. An additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution was withdrawn.

Donald Franklin Williams, 57, pleaded no contest on Dec. 30 to first-degree murder for his role in the death of Richardson, who was found Oct. 23, 2017, next to the cemetery's main entrance at 701 Greenwood Ave. Williams was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Williams will have to serve 70% of that sentence, or at least 21 years in prison, before he is eligible for parole under sentencing guidelines.

"The evidence pointed more towards Donald Williams being the actual shooter, which is why he pled to murder one," Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kara Petro told The Sentinel-Record on Wednesday, noting that Richardson's family approved of the plea deal in Walker's case Tuesday.

Three accomplices, all of Hot Springs and all charged with tampering with physical evidence,have all pleaded guilty to their charges. Jake Lynn Norwood, 29, pleaded guilty July 23, 2018, and was sentenced to six years in prison; Melissa Jere Wineland, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 8, 2018, and was sentenced to six years, with four years suspended; and James Dean Keyser III, 28, pleaded guilty Dec. 3, 2018, and was sentenced to five years' probation, fined $500 and ordered to pay $420 in costs.

A fourth accomplice -- Stephanie Ann Shell, 22, of Malvern -- pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2018, to one felony count of hindering apprehension or prosecution and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended, and ordered to pay $170 in court costs.

An autopsy determined that Richardson died from a gunshot that entered his upper left buttock and exited his abdomen, but there was also evidence of blunt force trauma on his head and a stab wound in his left thigh.

Wineland was arrested Oct. 24, 2017, the day after Richardson's body was found. Norwood was arrested Nov. 5, 2017, and Keyser was arrested Nov. 24, 2017. Wood and Shell were arrested together on Nov. 15, 2017. Walker was apprehended on Dec. 19, 2017, in Garland County, and Williams was apprehended 10 days later in Texas.

According to previous affidavits, Richardson was killed or severely wounded at 106 N. Patterson St., Wineland's residence, and transported by car to the cemetery. Wineland admitted that she and Keyser transported the body to the cemetery from her home, and that later Keyser and others began cleaning the house while Wineland and Norwood took the car to a carwash.

According to other witnesses, on the afternoon of Oct. 22, 2017, Richardson used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay Wood for methamphetamine, which Wood got from Williams. Later that day, witnesses said, Williams arrived at the residence, angry at Wood for accepting the counterfeit bill. Officials say Williams told Wood to locate Richardson and "deal with it," and then left.

Williams and his son-in-law, identified as Walker, later returned with handguns and pistol-whipped Richardson, according to affidavits. Wood joined in the attack and hit Richardson, who tried to flee out a rear door in the kitchen. At that point, according to witnesses, Williams shot in Richardson's direction.

Williams and Walker continued to beat Richardson before a second shot was fired, witnesses said. Richardson was face-down on the kitchen floor, yelling that he had been shot as Williams and Walker exited the kitchen, according to affidavits.

Williams reportedly then told witnesses, "y'all better clean this mess up," as he and Walker left. A witness stated that Shell helped Wood drag Richardson's body out of the house and then helped clean the house to remove evidence.

