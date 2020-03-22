LR man arrested, accused of assault

A Little Rock man is in custody, accused of stomping on a 61-year-old man's head Saturday morning, according to a Little Rock police arrest report.

Officers reported seeing Frederick Williams, 57, kicking and stomping on the head of the older man at a home at 9421 Labette Drive.

Williams then spat multiple times on an officer's personal property, according to the report.

Williams was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Man charged in assault on officer

A Sherwood man, reportedly drinking alcohol outside a restaurant Friday night, is accused of assaulting a police officer and fleeing, according to a Sherwood police report.

Officers were sent about 8:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a complaint about a man drinking outside the Waffle House at 6501 Warden Road, the report said. Officers arrived to find a "very intoxicated" Dominique Houston, 33, the report said.

Houston shoved an officer to the ground causing a head injury, then fled to Academy Sports and Outdoors across the street where he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Houston cursed officers and had a green liquid on his person, the report said.

Houston was taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail is was set at $4,500. He is charged with felony battery, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing officers, misdemeanor public intoxication, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstruction of justice, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and crossing a street at a point without a crosswalk.

Traffic stop ends in 3 drug arrests

Sherwood police arrested three people on drug charges Friday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Just after 4 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle for having a faulty brake light, the report said. Under the passenger seat of the vehicle, the officer found a glass pipe, a container with two plastic baggs of suspected methamphetamine, a clear bag of suspected Ecstasy and an envelope of suspected methamphetamine, the report said.

Multiple needles also were found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Arrested were Blake Giller, 29, of Little Rock; and Coltton Grimes, 24, and Carmen Vanesch, 34, both of Clinton.

While being transported to jail, Giller attempted to dispose of a plastic bag of fentanyl, and Grimes attempted to discard a glass pipe, the report said.

All three were taken to the Pulaski County jail.

Giller's bail is set at $1,000. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with physical evidence.

Grimes' bail is $1,000. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and felony tampering with physical evidence.

Vanesch was no longer listed on the jail roster Saturday evening. She is charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

