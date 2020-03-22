Man, 64, slain in Jefferson County, authorities say

A 64-year-old man found dead in Jefferson County on Saturday evening is the victim of a homicide, authorities said.

Deputies dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Princeton Pike just before 7 p.m. found an unresponsive man identified as Robert Simmons, a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office states. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis pronounced Simmons dead less than an hour later, the release states.

Authorities said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.