Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Elections Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 64, slain in Jefferson County, authorities say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:39 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 64-year-old man found dead in Jefferson County on Saturday evening is the victim of a homicide, authorities said.

Deputies dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Princeton Pike just before 7 p.m. found an unresponsive man identified as Robert Simmons, a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff’s office states. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner April Davis pronounced Simmons dead less than an hour later, the release states.

Authorities said the investigation into the homicide is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT