Medical director at Little Rock nursing home with 35 virus cases says efforts ongoing to stop spread

The medical director at a Little Rock nursing home where 35 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus said Sunday that the home has been working to prevent further spread of the virus while minimizing the hardship on residents.

"We're trying our best to keep life as normal as always," Dr. Bushra Sha said of the workers at Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Speaking to reporters at the offices of the Arkansas Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, she said Briarwood has been following guidelines from the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including keeping residents who have tested positive in a separate area from those who have tested negative.

Staff members who work with the ones who have tested positive are not working with those who have tested negative.

The six staff members who have tested positive are being kept isolated at their homes, according to the Health Department.

Sha said she herself tested negative.

She said the nursing home was first notified on Wednesday that one of its residents had tested positive.

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said Sunday the resident had "other health issues" and was at a hospital at the time that a swab was taken to be tested for the virus. By the time the result came back, the resident had been transferred back to the nursing home, he said.

Citing a federal health privacy law, Sha declined to say whether the staff at the nursing home were aware that the resident had been tested for covid-19 at the time the resident was transferred back to the nursing home.

It's unknown how the virus got into the home, Sha said.

"It's hard to track it down," she said. "Who is exposed? That's why it's imperative that we all follow the directive that's come down from the CDC, from our governor," including hand washing and "social distancing."