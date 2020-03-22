• Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus. The money will support "on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities -- helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," the foundation said in a statement. The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization's covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others. "Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities --those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic," the Clara Lionel Foundation's executive director, Justine Lucas, said in the statement. The money will go to food banks, testing, health care worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

• Yusef Salaam, one of the former "Central Park Five" is teaming with an acclaimed children's author on a young adult novel with a personal theme -- being wrongfully sentenced to prison. Salaam and author Ibi Zoboi are working together on Punching the Air, according to Bray + Bray, an imprint of HarperCollins Children's Books. The book comes out Sept. 1. Salaam was among five black and Hispanic teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989. They were exonerated in 2002, but not before all had served prison time. They later received a multimillion-dollar settlement from New York City. Ken Burns made a documentary about them and Ava DuVernay directed a Netflix series. Punching the Air tells of a gifted, but troublesome teen, Amal Shahid, who is convicted of a crime he didn't commit. "Punching the Air reflects not only my story, but the stories of millions of young boys and girls of color who face the injustice of mass incarceration and the criminal justice system," Salaam said in a statement Tuesday. "Books have the power to change the way we think and transform societies. This novel is a continuation of my work to shine a light on the reality of our criminal justice system and inspire young people to advocate for change." Zoboi's books include Pride and American Street, a National Book Award finalist in 2017 for young people's literature. She and Salaam met while both were attending Hunter College in 1999.

