Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert; former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. 8 a.m., KATV. Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Gaynor; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith; former White House adviser Gary Cohn; Richard Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Gaynor; Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Whitmer; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 03/22/2020