Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Duke PG to enter NBA Draft

Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA Draft. The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named ACC player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP. Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8. In a statement released by the school Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about "what if" in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated "the amazing experiences and relationships" from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year. In a statement, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones "the heart and soul of our program" over his two seasons and "such a pleasure to coach." Also, Duke forward Alex O'Connell announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. As a junior, O'Connell played in 29 games, averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.

Former Wisconsin coach dies

John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men's basketball coach, has died. He was 92. Rick Wiseman, funeral director at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kansas, confirmed Friday that Erickson died in Tulsa. The Porter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Erickson served as the Bucks' general manager from 1968-70. He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select eventual NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.

DOG SLED RACING

Three teams rescued

Three mushers participating in Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race were rescued Friday after they activated their SOS beacons because of deep overflows on the trail. Even before the rescue of 52-year-old Tom Knolmayer, Sean Underwood and Matthew Failor, more than one-third of the participants in this year's 1,000-mile race had quit largely because of conditions. The winner arrived at the finish line in Nome early Wednesday. Iditarod officials confirmed the three rescued Friday had officially withdrawn from the race. That brings the number of those who scratched to 23, short of the record of 24 set in 1980. In this year's race, another musher also was removed for not being competitive. Friday, the emergency beacons set off a rescue east of the mouth of the Solomon River, Alaska State troopers said in an online report. Besides that overflow trail, the wind in the area had been constant, troopers said. The mushers were transported by helicopter to Nome, where they were taken to a hospital for medical clearance, according to the Iditarod. The dog teams were in good condition and being brought to Nome, the Iditarod said.

HOCKEY

Men's championships canceled

Health concerns and travel bans closing international borders stemming from the new coronavirus pandemic left the International Ice Hockey Federation with no choice but to cancel the men's world hockey championships. The decision to cancel the 16-team tournament to be held in Switzerland in May was formally announced Saturday, and essentially wipes out the IIHF's entire spring calendar of world championship of events. The governing body previously canceled the women's world hockey championships set to be held in Canada and the men's Under-18 championship to be played in Michigan next month. "This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept," IIHF President Rene Fasel said in released statement. Due to the pandemic's global scale, the council ruled there was no possibility of relocating the championship to another country. The two-week tournament was set to start May 8 with games to be played in Zurich and Lausanne.

