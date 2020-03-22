PB police arrest 2 suspects in city's 3rd homicide of year

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff police have arrested two people in an early morning slaying on March 12 that broke a more than two-month stretch of no homicides in the city.

Late Thursday night, police arrested Karizma Fisher, 18, of Monticello, and Keuntae Jashun Shelton, 18, of Pine Bluff in the shooting death of Leoncio Flores, 21, of Pine Bluff. Fisher and Shelton were being held in the Jefferson County jail charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

On March 12, officers were called to an apartment complex at 2402 McConnell Circle about 1:30 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Upon their arrival, officers found Flores' body lying inside the doorway of Apartment 5. Flores had been shot at least once in the upper portion of his body, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.

According to Kelley, Flores was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, and his body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

According to a department incident report, Sgt. Richard Wegner was the first police officer on the scene. Wegner said he arrived at the complex at 1:40 a.m. and was flagged down by two men who directed him to the open door of the first apartment building at McConnell Circle and Dollarway Road.

"I looked inside and saw what appeared to be legs on the floor," Wegner wrote in his police report. "I pushed the door the rest of the way open and saw the body of a male lying on the floor. The body was face down with a large amount of blood around the head."

Wegner and another officer, Branden Blake, searched the apartment and found no one, but did note a spent shell casing lying near Flores' body.

This is the third homicide of 2020. It comes two months and nine days after the previous reported homicide in Pine Bluff.

On Jan. 3, city police arrested Michael Moore, 19, of Pine Bluff in the deaths of his mother, Lisa Moore, 52, and Jomarius Haltiwanger, 18. Moore was also charged in the Dec. 31, 2019, stabbing death of 33-year-old Sidney Hayes of Pine Bluff.

Moore faces charges of three counts of capital murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.

