Pet of the Week

Hank, who has dark tabby markings and vibrant green eyes, sports a classy ear tip, a reminder of his life in a feral colony. After months he finally decided that sleeping with his foster parents was the way to spend the winter. He would love a home with the patience to let him finish polishing his social skills.

Featured Felines

Angel is a sleek, black-panther girl, about 5 years old. She has a charming special feature that you don't see at first because it is hidden under her shiny fur. Angel has a tail that zigzags. She loves every cat she meets and every human who will pet her.

Smoothie looks enough like Hank to be his twin. You can tell them apart by Smoothie's bright gold eyes and the lack of an ear-tip. He never meets a stranger, human or animal.

Hank and friends can be adopted through Feline Rescue & Rehome (FuRR). More information is available at (501) 661-0956 and teamfurr.org.

SundayMonday on 03/22/2020