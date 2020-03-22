Pitching, speed strengths for CAC Mustangs

Central Arkansas Christian head coach Patrick Smith said he has three pitchers that he feels confident with this year in seniors Rhett James and Eli Garrison and junior Karsen Richard.

“Rhett has had a couple of injuries the last couple of years,” Smith said. “He had a broken finger on his throwing hand his sophomore year and had elbow inflammation last year.

“We were very fortunate to not have to use him until sparingly at the end of the year when his arm started healing. He’s been resting his arm and is really good and healthy. He is going to be a good factor in our rotation.”

Richard is finishing up basketball season but has grown physically — about 2 inches since last year. The coach said Richard is an efficient pitcher who throws a lot of strikes and mixes up his pitches well.

“Eli has killer instinct and is another efficient pitcher,” Smith said. “He is a real leader for our baseball team and has developed some velocity.

“He is doing some good things on the mound. I’m really excited about all three of those guys.”

Garrison is also a three-year starter at catcher and has been a big part of the team’s success.

“This year, he has added a lot of strength,” Smith said. “He’s really got a lot of upside, and he has developed a lot of power. He can play multiple positions and has played everywhere for me, except maybe second base.

“He is really smart and an incredible athlete. He loves the challenge, loves the moment. He is a football player as well, and he has filled out and gotten a lot stronger.”

Central Arkansas Christian finished 20-4 last year, making it to the Class 3A state finals in Fayetteville, before losing to Haskell Harmony Grove.

Last year, at one point, James was leading the team in batting average and RBIs, but kind of fell off. Smith said that this year, James played football in the fall, and it has helped him mature, both physically and mentally.

“He has had a good offseason so far,” Smith said. “He can hit for power and average. He just has a lot of natural ability at the plate and on the mound.”

Senior Samuel Pitre returns this season after starting at third base for the past 3 1/2 seasons. He has also been the back end of the pitching rotation.

“He’s really been a cog in the wheel of the success we have had the last several years,” Smith said. “He could play multiple positions because he is a very good defender.

“I think he hit a little over .300 last year, so I am expecting good things from him.”

Smith said the team’s overall strength lies with his team’s speed. He said seniors Aiden Hughes and Zane Rainwater are first-year starters, but can really run.

“Caden McCluskey, our center fielder, can run, and I’ve got a couple of designated runners who are going to be good on the bases,” Smith said. “We are going to put pressure on people because of that.

“I also think defensively, we’ve got several guys returning who have played on defense. Our pitching staff will be tough on hitters.”

Smith said the goals for the Mustangs are the same every year.

“We want to make CAC proud, and we want to win a conference championship, a regional championship and a state championship,” he said. “These are the four things we talk about every year.

“CAC has been good long before I was here and will continue to be good, year in and year out. … I think it helps with team culture.”