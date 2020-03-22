Police: Suspect, 25, sought after woman found dead at Waldron motel

Police tape
State police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found dead Saturday morning at a Waldron motel, authorities said.
The woman’s body was found at about 9:30 a.m. in a rented room at the Southern Nights Motel, 1622 Rice St., according to a news release by Arkansas State Police. The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately confirmed at the time of the release.
Local authorities requested state police conduct the investigation.
Authorities said investigators gathered enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jared Tyler Briley of Waldron. Police believe Briley left the area in a silver 2013 Dodge Durango.
No arrests had been made at the time of the release.
