Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

Oaklawn Entries (Sunday, March 22). Post 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Rockys Warrior in the fifth

BEST BET Perfect Rush in the first

LONG SHOT Feeling It in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50%)

MEET 112-314 (35.7%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $8,000

PERFECT RUSH**** broke her maiden in front-running style last fall at Santa Anita, and she is training well after setting a rapid pace in a fifth-place finish against much better. SHE'S A DIME is a steadily improving filly who finished fourth in a $16,000 conditioned-claimer. FIESTA IN VEGAS was forwardly placed in a distant second-place finish, and she figures to be the first to challenge the top selection if she tires.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Perfect Rush;Mojica;Sadler;9-2

6 She's a Dime;Garcia;O'Neill;5-2

3 Fiesta in Vegas;Cohen;McKnight;3-1

5 Almyra;Roberts;Ortiz;5-1

8 Owe Her One;FDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

7 Frontier Woman;Felix;Compton;8-1

2 Starvana;Birzer;Anderson;12-1

4 Western Attire;Harr;Cline;15-1

2 Purse $20,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

FLASH OF SILVER*** has finished in the money in all three of his races while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. Furthermore, he drew an advantageous post and is bred to run this far. HIDDEN PROMISE finished second behind a runaway winner in his first try around two turns. He has continued to train well for new and winning trainer John Sadler. TRINITY THUNDAH has not raced since November, but he was disqualified after finishing first just two races back at Woodbine.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Flash of Silver;Garcia;Hobby;2-1

10 Hidden Promise;Mojica;Sadler;3-1

3 Trinity Thundah;Cohen;McKnight;4-1

2 First String;Talamo;Catalano;10-1

5 Little Mark;Quinonez;Milligan;12-1

8 Wilshire Diamond;Rocco;Morse;8-1

4 Recklessness;Baze;Mason;12-1

7 Wild and Golden;Bailey;George;15-1

9 That Dude;Elliott;Milligan;20-1

6 Big Bad Bud;Roberts;Holthus;20-1

3 Purse $17,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

FEELING IT** has been pressured through brisk fractions in a pair of deceptively good races. He is dropping in price and gets in light with an apprentice rider aboard. R FAST LIFE has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing at a higher class level, and he has excelled on a wet track. CORRANA EN LIMEN has won consecutive races for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro, and he drew a good post for a sprinter with speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Feeling It;Harr;Lukas;4-1

1 R Fast Life;Garcia;Mason;7-2

12 Corrana En Limen;Richard;Diodoro;3-1

10 Monday Confession;Santana;Villafranco;10-1

6 Devils Halo;Birzer;Smith;15-1

3 Junior Gilliam;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;8-1

9 Southsider;Rocco;Williamson;12-1

8 Quicksilver;Vazquez;Richard;15-1

5 Twin Farms;FDe La Cruz;Garcia;20-1

2 Dream Baby Dream;Elliott;Morse;20-1

4 Knocks Big Thirst;Canchari;Chleborad;30-1

7 Grey Mask;Roberts;Haran;15-1

4 Purse $17,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CAMPAIGN SPY*** has raced close to the pace in a pair of in-the-money sprint finishes. He has route experience and handles a wet track. MAJESTIC DAY has rallied in consecutive second-place route finishes, and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong. WAVERUNNER was beaten a head while 10 lengths clear of third in a route race Nov. 21 at Remington.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Campaign Spy;Hill;Catalano;7-2

4 Majestic Day;Felix;Mason;5-2

14 Waverunner;Eramia;Moquett;8-1

9 Battalstown;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

10 Witherspoon;Borel;VanMeter;10-1

6 Mr. Unusual;Rocco;Sadler;6-1

1 Golden Rule Haven;Harr;Jones;8-1

2 Globus;Roberts;Morse;12-1

12 Shake It;Lara;Jackson;20-1

11 Highlight Reel;Garcia;Compton;15-1

3 Freightrainfreeman;Bailey;Hewitt;20-1

7 Alaskan Flyer;Johnson;Hartlage;15-1

13 Grand Atlantic;Canchari;Cates;20-1

8 Wild World;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;30-1

5 Purse $17,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

ROCKYS WARRIOR**** appears to be the controlling speed for high-percentage connections, and he is taking a significant drop in price. BURCIAGA returns fresh for winning connections, and he has been competitive in two previous races on a wet track. PETE MARWICK is a late-running sprinter with competitive Beyer figures, and he is an attractive play at program odds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Rockys Warrior;Garcia;Cox;3-1

12 Burciaga;Cohen;Broberg;8-1

8 Pete Marwick;Eramia;Lauer;10-1

10 Earnednevergiven;Talamo;Fawkes;15-1

14 Five Star Kip;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;8-1

2 Snaggletooth;Elliott;Vance;9-2

9 Avail Ekati;Lara;Engelhart;5-1

3 Major Perfection;Birzer;Martin;6-1

4 Family Code;FDe La Cruz;Caldwell;10-1

5 Match Play;Canchari;Williamson;12-1

7 Willow Ridge;Mosqueira;Hughes;15-1

13 Dom the Bomb;Santana;Barkley;15-1

6 Storminside;Roberts;Mason;20-1

11 Giant Pulpit;Bridgmohan;Milligan;20-1

6 Purse $62,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

FLATOUTANDFOXY** has worked smartly since two useful sprint tune-ups, and she drew a favorable route post. SUPERSTAR BEA lost a big lead in a photo-finish loss two races back at Hawthorne, and she returns to her best distance after a solid sprint effort. JOY IN THE JOURNEY splashed her way to victory in a maiden sprint, and she is a wire-to-wire threat if able to go this far.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Flatoutandfoxy;Borel;Borel;4-1

9 Superstar Bea;Talamo;Robertson;5-2

4 Joy in the Journey;FDe La Cruz;Altamirano;9-2

7 Hissy Missy;Birzer;Hornsby;4-1

1 Turnstone;Rocco;VanMeter;6-1

3 Jeweled Crown;Baze;Turner;15-1

6 Count Ur Bless'n;Felix;Hornsby;8-1

8 Trintrin;Roberts;Altamirano;20-1

5 Sattersfield;Bailey;Williams;20-1

7 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

GRAY SKY** is an in-form sprinter who is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and he has done his best running on wet tracks. RECOUNT is plunging in class for winning trainer Karl Broberg, and he figures near the lead from gate to wire. BAJAN CASH is a two-time winner at the meeting, and the one-run closer has been earning strong Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Gray Sky;Harr;Lukas;7-2

10 Recount;Canchari;Broberg;3-1

9 Bajan Cash;Santana;Caldwell;4-1

3 Ravens Reflection;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

5 Louden's Gray;WDe La Cruz;Loy;12-1

7 Here's Carlos;Rocco;Riecken;15-1

1 Knights Key;Elliott;Vance;10-1

6 Sing Him a Song;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;10-1

2 Dingdingdingding;Roberts;Garcia;12-1

8 I'm Corfu;Baze;Vance;15-1

8 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TUMBLING SKY*** contested a fast pace and kept on running in a debut victory last season at Saratoga. He shows good works at Fair Grounds, and should be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. MARVIN has been on the losing end of a photo finish in two races at the meeting, and the sharp colt was scratched Saturday in favor of this race. ANCIENT WARRIOR broke his maiden as a juvenile at Del Mar, and the exceptionally quick colt is the one to catch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Tumbling Sky;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

11 Marvin;Cohen;Robertson;3-1

8 Ancient Warrior;Baze;Hollendorfer;8-1

2 Liam's Pride;Garcia;O'Neill;4-1

1 Naughty Alfred;FDe La Cruz;Garcia;8-1

7 No Shirt No Shoes;Birzer;Anderson;12-1

4 Ranaan;Elliott;Asmussen;12-1

3 Nucky;Bridgmohan;Miller;15-1

10 Happy Hour Cowboy;Mojica;Robertson;10-1

9 Big Returns;Vazquez;O'Neill;15-1

6 Creekmore;Talamo;Moquett;20-1

9 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MISS NOTORIOUS** weakened inside the final furlong after contesting the pace in an encouraging career debut. Typical second-out improvement will make her tough to beat. TIPAZAR is a consistently competitive mare who owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. FREEDOM PASSAGE finished with energy in a second-place finish at Fair Grounds, and maybe a change in venue will get it done for a 15-race maiden.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Miss Notorious;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

10 Tipazar;Talamo;Moquett;9-2

8 Freedom Passage;Cannon;Glover;4-1

5 Garden Affair;WDe La Cruz;Hartman;5-1

6 Got a Good Notion;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

3 Voila Baby;Mojica;Robertson;12-1

2 Dixie Nation;Harr;Cline;8-1

9 Lookin Sharp;Baze;Asmussen;12-1

4 Ican'treadtheodds;Canchari;Pompell;15-1

7 Wild Escape;FDe La Cruz;Chleborad;12-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race begins a Pick-4, and Perfect Rush is a single in my mind. The second race should come down to Flash of Silver and Hidden Promise. The third race drew a full field, and spreading out in hopes of hitting a big number is recommended. The fourth has two major players, but those wishing to spread may be proven correct. Rockys Warrior appears a solid horse to key on top in fifth-race trifectas. As always, I recommend using more horses in the middle than on the bottom.

Sports on 03/22/2020