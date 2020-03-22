Saints add free-agent receiver Sanders

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who caught 36 passes for 502 yards and 3 touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers last season, has agreed to a two-year contract with the new Orleans Saints. (aP/Tony avelar)

NEW ORLEANS -- Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans General Manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and 3 touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco's postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.

His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.

The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Free agent Ted Ginn Jr., who turns 35 next month, ranked second among Saints receivers with 30 catches -- behind running back Alvin Kamara (81), tight end Jared Cook (43) and running back Latavius Murray (34).

The Saints hoped to get more production from 2018 third-round draft choice Tre'Quan Smith, but he struggled with an ankle injury that sidelined him for seven full games and parts of two others, and had just 18 catches for 234 yards and five TDs.

New Orleans may well have missed out on a top-two seeding in the past NFC playoffs because of their inability to defend Sanders in a 48-46 loss to San Francisco in early December.

Sanders caught seven passes in that game for 157 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. When the playoffs began a month later, New Orleans was seeded third despite being in a three-way tie with San Francisco and Green Bay for the NFC's best record at 13-3. The Saints then lost their playoff opener to Minnesota.

Sanders entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He helped Peyton Manning and the 2015 Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Bowl with Denver in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. The Broncos traded Sanders to San Francisco during the 2019 season.

He now joins New Orleans with 601 career catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.

JETS

CB Roberts released

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets have released cornerback Darryl Roberts after four seasons with the team as a sometime starter and valuable backup.

The move Saturday saves the Jets $6 million -- his entire salary due -- on the cap for the upcoming season. New York had to make a decision by the end of the day on Roberts, who would have had $2 million of his salary become fully guaranteed.

The Jets also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, agent Brett Tessler announced on Twitter.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal said New York and former Los Angeles Rams safety Marqui Christian have also agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams can't announce deals until they are officially signed.

The 29-year-old Roberts started 10 games in each of the last two years, including sliding over to safety for two games last season when Jamal Adams was injured. He also was a key player on special teams.

Last season was marked by inconsistent play and a calf injury that sidelined him for three games. Roberts was then replaced in the starting lineup by Arthur Maulet, and Roberts didn't start again at cornerback.

The departure of Roberts means both of the Jets' primary starters at cornerback last season have been let go by General Manager Joe Douglas this week. New York already released Trumaine Johnson, who played in only 17 games the last two years and never lived up to expectations after signing a five-year, $72.5 million contract in 2018.

CARDINALS

Drake staying in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Running back Kenyan Drake's agency says he will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake earlier this week, which meant the player could negotiate a deal elsewhere but Arizona had the right to match the offer. Drake's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Saturday that he would sign.

The 26-year-old Drake came to the Cardinals in a mid-season trade from the Miami Dolphins. He was productive in eight games, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards.

Drake is expected to be the Cardinals' premier back next season after they traded David Johnson to the Houston Texans for receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this week. Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury said several times during last season that Drake's versatility made him an ideal fit for his team's offense.

EAGLES

Brown gets 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed free-agent linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year contract Saturday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Brown, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers. He started in 23 of 56 games played over that span but only one last season as he was used less on defense. In his first three seasons, Brown tallied 255 tackles, 41/2 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 12 passes defensed.

He played primarily on special teams last season.

He's battled various injuries over his career -- a foot sprain in 2017 and an ankle sprain in 2018. Brown was placed on injured reserve near the end of the 2018 season and started the following training camp on the physically unable to perform list. He came off the list during camp and was ready by the season opener.

Brown was selected out of Akron in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.

RAIDERS

Vegas secures two more

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders went on the offensive Saturday in the second wave of free agency, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and guard Erik Kush, according to a team source.

This comes after opening free agency with seven signings, five on defense, as the Raiders remain one of the NFL's busiest teams in terms of upgrading their roster heading in to the NFL draft April 23-25.

Agholor, a former first-round pick out of USC, caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards in five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had 39 catches for 363 yards and a career-low 9.3 yards per catch in 11 games last season. Terms were unavailable, but ESPN reported the contract was for one season.

Kush, who turns 31 in September, is a well-traveled guard who played in all 16 games last year for the Cleveland Browns with seven starts. He was a sixth-round draft pick out of California (Pa.) by the Chiefs in 2013 but has also played for the Buccaneers, Rams and Bears.

