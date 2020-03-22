Searcy looks to handle adversity better in 2020

Head coach Matt Long has been at Searcy since 2012, and last year’s 5-20 record was one of his worst years.

“We had a lot of close games that could have gone either way, but we just didn’t put it together,” Long said. “We lost our ace pitcher [at the beginning of the season], but we got to do a better job of overcoming that and moving on to the next game.”

Maegan Pistokache, who is now a freshman at Harding University, went down with a season-ending injury at the beginning of last season. As a junior at Searcy, she had a 1.30 ERA but didn’t pitch an inning as a senior. Junior Chloe Martinez had to quickly fill that spot, pitching 82 innings last year.

“She handled it mentally well. I thought she fought as much as she could,” Long said of Martinez. “I only expect her to get even better this year. She is a really driven player, and she is there to get better.

“She has worked hard in the offseason and the summer. She is playing ball and improving. I think she has gotten a couple more miles per hour on her fastball, and she is a lot more confident.

“And that’s a big part of pitching — confidence.”

Also returning this year is senior Isabelle Holeyfield, who had a batting average of .310 in 2019.

“She’s always had a good bat, and I think she was second or third in RBIs,” Long said. “She works hard. She is always wanting one or two extra cuts in the cages.”

Freshmen Alexis Reardon and Haylee Cullum will start in the infield this season.

“They both play a lot of ball in the summer and are pretty competitive,” Long said. “Alexis has a big arm and a big bat. She might be a better catcher than third baseman, so she will play catcher some this year.”

Long said Cullum is the quickest on the team and knows a lot of softball. He said he feels comfortable with her in center field. Senior Jessica Rose, who had a .929 field percentage a year ago, will be the primary center fielder, with Cullum as a reserve, the coach said.

“Jessica has led off the last couple of years,” Long said. “She has had some struggles at the plate, but she always fights through it.

“She is trying to lead the team in the right direction.”

Searcy is set to host Russellville at Harding University’s softball complex on April 9, beginning at 5 p.m.