Singer a bit country, bit opera writer

It's probably safe to say that singer Bonnie Montgomery is the only person who performed on the Outlaw County Cruise last month and who is also writing music for a November recital at Carnegie Hall by opera star Zachary James.

"You might be right about that," Montgomery says with a laugh. "I've definitely thought about it, and I think I've got the market cornered on outlaw country and opera composers."

The 40-year-old White County native made a name for herself in honky-tonk circles with albums like Joy, 2014's self-titled LP, and Forever from 2018. She was named top Outlaw Female at the 2016 Ameripolitan Awards in Austin, Texas, and has been a frequent winner at the annual Arkansas Country Music Awards.

Her latest single is "Lennon's Dream" with Rosie Flores, and she sang background with Flores on the recent Outlaw Country Cruise.

But Montgomery, who splits time between Wimberly, Texas, and Central Arkansas, is also classically trained. She has an undergraduate degree in music from Ouachita Baptist University and a master's degree in music from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory.

Along with her friend, Britt Barber, she created the one-act opera Billy Blythe, Bill Clinton as a Boy.

James is a bass-baritone who has appeared on Broadway, was Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of Philip Glass' opera The Perfect American and made his Metropolitan Opera debut last year. He was one of the directors of the world premiere of Billy Blythe in April 2016 with Opera Ithaca in Ithaca, N.Y.

"He is one of the best artists I've ever met," Montgomery says. "I call him my angel."

Last month, he asked her to write music for his Nov. 30 recital, which is dedicated to women composers and includes music from Rachel J. Peters, Julian Hall, Kristin Hevner, Rene Orth, Kamala Sankaram and more.

Montgomery happily notes that work by the late Florence Beatrice Price, the Little Rock native who was the first black woman recognized as a symphonic composer, will also be featured.

"That is so cool," she says. "It's great that Zachary had it in his heart to lift up all these female composers. Ninety percent of classical programming is from male composers. ... I think when people think of classical composers they think of an old, white, dead guy, so this is cool to sort of flip the script."

Montgomery is working on her piece, a duet for soprano and bass, and says she has been inspired to continue exploring this area of her musical talents.

"I've just switched gears," she says. "I had already started to work on a string quartet. ... I have a lot of little piano pieces. ... I want to make a concert happen in the summer that will showcase all this classical work."

SundayMonday on 03/22/2020