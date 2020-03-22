Slain man found just off NLR road

North Little Rock police are investigating, as a homicide, the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning near a city roadway, according to a news release from Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cooper.

Officers were summoned to the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue just before 10:30 a.m., the report said.

Police found the body of Kaylon Luckdale, 27, near the roadway, the release said. He "had suffered from obvious physical trauma," according to the report.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and officers are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, the report said.

Metro on 03/22/2020