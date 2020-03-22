Talks continue on $1 trillion economic lifeline

President Donald Trump speaks during Saturday’s coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. He noted his team’s accomplishments in the fight and expressed confidence that negotiators would soon reach agreement on an economic rescue package for the nation. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House pushed into the night Saturday on a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package, as President Donald Trump urged a deal to steady a nation rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

With a population on edge and financial markets teetering, all sides indicated that a deal is within reach. At issue is how best to keep paychecks flowing for millions of workers sidelined by the crisis. Talks also narrowed on a so-called Marshall Plan for hospitals, as well as industry loans to airlines and others all but grounded by the virus outbreak and national shutdown. The post-World War II Marshall Plan helped to rebuild Western Europe.

Officials put the price tag at nearly $1.4 trillion and said that with other measures from the Federal Reserve it could pump $2 trillion into the U.S. economy.

"Everybody's working hard, and they want to get to a solution that's the right solution, I think we're very close," Trump said at Saturday's briefing, striking a confident tone about the nation's ability to defeat the pandemic soon.

The economic measure is intended to "keep companies together, keep workers paid, so they can live and sustain," Trump said. "We're asking people not to work because we have to stay away from each other," he said, adding that the hope is to "win with as few lives lost as possible."

SENATE NEAR VOTE

On Capitol Hill, the Senate convened the rare weekend session as negotiators raced to draft the package. The Senate's goal is to hold an initial vote today and win Senate passage Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that negotiators are making "important progress," he but urged talks to wrap up.

"It's time to come together," he said.

The urgency to act is mounting, as jobless claims skyrocket, businesses close and the financial markets are set to reopen Monday looking for signs that Washington can soften the blow of the health care crisis and what experts say is a looming recession.

Trump has largely stayed out of the details but said Saturday that he would be lobbying the lead negotiators.

On one topic, Trump appears to be agreeing with Democrats as Washington tries to steer clear of the politically toxic bailouts from the previous economic crises.

Trump expressed a clear distaste for any industry, including the airlines, that would use federal assistance to buy back its own stock in an effort to increase profits. Banning stock buybacks is one of Democrats' top business priorities in the emerging package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other top White House officials were on Capitol Hill for a second day of nonstop negotiations. But no announcement was expected.

Minority Leader Charles Schumer met with Mnuchin in the afternoon after speaking by phone earlier, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California was heading to Washington on Saturday for the talks, according to her office.

"The building blocks of this thing are pretty much in place," said No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune. "There are some loose ends, and there are some policy pieces that still haven't been decided on, but I think in ... the major categories, I think there's general agreement," he said.

"This is going to be the largest, when it's concluded, relief package in history," Senate Democrat Bob Menendez of New Jersey said. "So yes, speed is necessary. But getting this done right so that it actually has the effect that we want is equally as important."

Negotiations are focused on providing direct relief to Americans, with one-time checks of $1,200, as well as ongoing payroll support and enhanced unemployment benefits for the newly out of work.

Republicans made a preliminary agreement with Democrats to provide federal funding to increase weekly unemployment benefits by about $600 across the board, according to multiple people familiar with negotiations.

But the agreement will need sign off from their respective party members to solidify the agreement. Though states administer unemployment compensation, the federal government has provided additional funds to temporarily expand it in the past, including the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Talks are also focused on loans to airlines and other industries blindsided by the crisis, as well as possible aid to the states and billions for hospitals and health care providers on the frontlines.

The emerging package builds on a GOP proposal, but Democrats push for add-ons, including food security aid, small-business loans and other measures for workers.

"We're making very good progress," Schumer said late Saturday. "We're going to continue working though the night."

LIST OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS

On Saturday, Trump opened the daily virus briefing with a roll call of his administration's accomplishments.

As hospitals across the nation report a dire shortage of supplies to care for an expected surge of patients, Vice President Mike Pence said the government was completing a $500 million order for masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, tried not to over-promise the effectiveness or speed of medication that could possibly be used to treat the virus. After Trump had exited the briefing room, Fauci answered a question about Trump's tweet about the drugs by saying, "I'm not totally sure what the president was referring to."

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week to allow him to force American businesses to manufacture needed medical supplies, however, he said he has not yet needed to utilize it to compel businesses to mobilize because they are stepping up on their own.

Pence announced that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife, Karen, were tested for the virus Saturday after a member of the vice president's staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence and his wife tested negative for the virus, a spokesman for the vice president said late Saturday.

The vice president said the staff member, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well.

The emerging rescue plan from Congress would be an extensive intervention at a large cost being crafted with a speed unseen since the 2008-09 financial crisis and recession.

It builds on Trump's request for Congress to "go big."

A central element is now $350 billion for small businesses to keep making payroll. Companies with 500 or fewer employees could tap up to $10 million in forgivable small-business loans to keep paychecks flowing.

That's on top of a proposal for one-time checks to all Americans, $1,200 per individual, $2,400 for couples, with a cutoff on higher incomes.

AIRLINE, INDUSTRY AID

For industry, the initial GOP plan called for $208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries, which would have to be repaid.

A group of airlines said in a letter to congressional leaders Saturday that they won't furlough workers through the end of August if Congress gives them $29 billion in grants. The letter pushes back on the Senate Republican proposal to give them $58 billion in loans, with no grants. The industry initially requested $29 billion in grants and $29 billion in loans.

"Unless worker payroll protection grants are passed immediately, many of us will be forced to take draconian measures such as furloughs," said the letter, which was signed by chief executive officers of airline, including American, Delta and Southwest.

Negotiators are still hammering out whether there will be money to the states, whose governors have requested billions, as well as how much will be going to hospitals and health care providers.

Trump acknowledged that the outbreak was hurting his family's business of hotels and country clubs but said he did not know whether his business would be one of the many to seek government assistance.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Lisa Mascaro, Andrew Taylor, Bev Banks, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; by Daniel Flatley, Laura Litvan and Colin Wilhelm of Bloomberg News; and by Mike DeBonis, Karoun Demirjian, Seung Min Kim and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer speaks on the Senate floor in a rare Saturday session. He told reporters late Saturday that progress in stimulus talks was being made and that negotiators would continue working through the night. (AP/Senate Television)

