Top prep performers to get recognition

Are you familiar with the sharpshooter in boys basketball who averaged 30 points per game as a senior?

How about the bowler who won a state championship as the only member of her team or the girl who recovered from a serious illness as a sophomore to lead her basketball team to more than 30 wins as a senior?

The games have stopped but our emphasis on high school athletics has not.

Beginning Monday, these sports pages will spotlight members of our annual All-Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette teams for winter sports. We'll start off with our selections for All-NWADG in bowling and swim and dive. On Tuesday, we'll present our selections for wrestling before showcasing our All-NWADG basketball selections for girls and boys in Division II (Class 4A and below) on Wednesday and Thursday. Our Division I selections (Class 5A and 6A) for boys and girls will appear on these pages Friday and Saturday and the selections for basketball in both divisions will include boys and girls Players of the Year, Coach of the Year, and even Newcomer of the Year.

A week from today, we will culminate these deserving players with the statewide All-Arkansas Preps teams, selected by the staff at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Little Rock.

For the first time, our All-NWADG teams will include a girls' Wrestler of the Year -- someone, for sure, you wouldn't want to tangle with.

Folks, the members of our sports staff cover a lot of games and we've stayed busy recently writing stories and collecting statistics and photos for our All-NWADG teams. I don't want to reveal much but Maryam Dauda will not be placed on third team like she was with California-based MaxPreps. Dauda is our selection for Division I girls Player of the Year, a unanimous choice.

Our All-NWADG girls basketball teams are traditionally strong and the 2019-2020 season is no different. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Farmington, Mountain View and Valley Springs were scheduled to play for state championships in Hot Springs before the games were canceled because of concerns about the spread of the covid-19 virus. I would be a candidate for Coach of the Year if I could take all of these girls and place them on one team. They're that good.

Bowling has long been considered more of a recreation than an actual sport, but my attitude toward bowling changed with an assist from a former All-Southwest Conference defensive lineman for Arkansas. I was assigned to cover the state bowling tournament at Rogers a couple years ago, and didn't really want to be there. But Tony Cherico, an assistant football coach and bowling coach at Bentonville, emphasized to me about the long hours of practice his bowlers put in and the enjoyment they got from being part of a team.

Luckily, Cherico didn't punch me in the face to get his point across.

Just last week, another bowling coach/assistant football coach told me he wished his football players placed as much time and effort toward improving their craft as his bowlers. So, our All-NWADG boys and girls Bowlers of the Year will be right up there with swimmers and divers Monday to begin our coverage in honoring our high school athletes.

There's plenty of uncertainty right now with much of the world in lockdown over concerns about the covid-19 virus. When high school sports in Arkansas resume, if they resume in a few weeks, we'll write about the games and finalize our coverage by selecting All-NWADG teams for spring sports.

We do it for the kids, especially in a time of crisis when young and old must pull together.

Sports on 03/22/2020