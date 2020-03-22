WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force to give update

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump and the the White House coronavirus task force are expected to provide an update. A press briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Watch it below:

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/news/coronavirus]